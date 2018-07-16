AKASOL developing second-generation Li-ion battery systems for Mercedes-Benz’ eCitaro; 35% more energy in 2020

This autumn, AKASOL will begin serial production of the first-generation battery system AKASYSTEM OEM for the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric bus. AKASOL is also starting to develop second-generation lithium-ion battery systems in close cooperation with Daimler Buses. Being upwards compatible, these will offer about 35% more energy and contribute to an improved range in 2020.

Instead of currently 25 kWh storage capacity per battery pack, the second generation will be able to store 33 kWh per battery pack. This means an increase of 35 percent from 243 to 330 kilowatt hours per vehicle while maintaining the same constructed space, weight and upwards compatibility.

This is made possible thanks to the flexible system architecture that AKASOL offers its clients. According to Daimler Buses, this technology leap, in conjunction with other factors, will contribute to an increase of the vehicle’s range to approximately 200 km (SORT2 cycles, medium traffic) and up to 250 km when operating under ideal circumstances.

In addition to improved battery cells many other small optimisations, for instance in the battery management system and the mechanical architecture, contribute to the improvements of the second-generation systems. Since the beginning of our partnership in 2015 we have developed great mutual trust, which we see as a wonderful acknowledgement of our products and company. Having been tasked with the second generation even before starting serial production on the first type, is a good sign. —AKASOL CEO Sven Schulz

The lithium-ion battery systems of both generations are able to charge rapidly (at up to 300 kW) and supply energy to additional units such as air conditioning and electrical systems.

The key factor for providing robustness and durability is AKASOL’s efficient water-cooling which guarantees stable tempering at 25 degrees Celsius and allows battery-run buses to operate in all climates. The high-performance battery systems are partly mounted on the roof, partly in the rear.

AKASOL has developed and distributed a variety of battery systems for electric and hybrid electric buses for many years. In addition to EvoBus, one of AKASOL’s clients of series produced battery systems for buses is a Swedish bus and truck manufacturer. Buses using AKASOL’s battery technology are in daily operation in London, Berlin, Cologne and Braunschweig, among others.