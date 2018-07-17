INRIX launches new platform to connect road authorities with vehicle operators for highly automated vehicles

INRIX launched a new platform that provides the foundation for cities and road authorities to communicate with operators for safe and effective deployment of highly automated vehicles (HAVs) on public roads. INRIX AV Road Rules provides a platform for cities to digitize, validate and manage the traffic rules and restrictions for areas where HAVs will be operating.

At launch the platform will include support for more than a dozen fixed and variable rules (stop signs, crosswalks, turn restrictions, bike lanes, school zones, speed limits, etc.) that INRIX and its partners have identified.

In future iterations the platform will include support of dynamic rules that can adjust to optimize traffic flow based on real-world conditions. This information is then served up to HAV operators via an open API to allow access to verified, ground-truth data that will support safe and effective operation.

Additionally, the AV Road Rules platform facilitates vehicles reporting infrastructure needs they encounter back to the AVRR platform for the city to address, which improves safety and performance for all road users.





If deployed correctly, highly automated vehicles will radically improve our transportation systems, making them safer, more efficient and higher quality. After talking to hundreds of cities, states and federal officials, and dozens of HAV operators, we identified a critical data gap that INRIX is uniquely positioned to address. INRIX AV Road Rules marks an essential new tool for transportation agencies to lay a foundation for the safe operation of HAVs on public roads. —Avery Ash, INRIX head of autonomous mobility

For more than a century, road authorities have communicated driving restrictions with terrestrial signage and lane-striping. While HAVs have greatly improved the ability to operate in complex traffic environments, street signs and lane stripes are an inexact way to communicate rules to a 21st century vehicle.

Currently, onboard sensors, computer vision, machine learning and/or third-party datasets are used to triage roadway guidelines, but this approach is imprecise, costly (resources and dollars) and increases the risk of rule violations.

Self-driving vehicles are stimulating conversations globally, but they are in fact a very local challenge. Road conditions and layouts can vary drastically over a matter of miles and so it is vital that self-driving is facilitated collaboratively. Local traffic authorities play a significant role in this. INRIX AV Road Rules provides improved information to the car, ensuring our self-driving technology is the most safe, sophisticated and capable to deal with challenging real-world environments as we enter new markets across the globe. —Chris Holmes, connected and autonomous vehicle research senior manager at Jaguar Land Rover

At launch, seven cities and road authorities and four HAV operators have signed on to support INRIX AV Road Rules, and many more have expressed interest in joining when it expands later this year.

The initial set of pilot users includes cities and road authorities with a variety of sizes, climates and geographies: Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Cambridge, MA; Portland, ME; Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada which includes Las Vegas; Transport for West Midlands and Transport Scotland in the UK.

Automakers and operators slated to use the platform at launch include: Jaguar Land Rover, May Mobility, nuTonomy (an Aptiv company) and operators running Renovo’s Aware platform. The initial set of partners will help refine and expand the platform to improve a crucial tool for road authorities to fulfill their traditional role of setting and maintaining traffic rules and restrictions.