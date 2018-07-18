BYD to deliver two Class-8 battery-electric refuse trucks to Recology

BYD (Build Your Dreams) will deliver two 8R Class-8 battery-electric refuse trucks, fitted with New Way Viper Rear Loader refuse bodies, to Recology in Seattle, WA for use in residential solid waste pick up. These will be the first electric refuse trucks to operate in the entire Pacific Northwest region.





BYD’s 10-ton payload refuse truck features a 188 kWh battery pack (as configured for California HVIP) and provides 76 miles of range with minimal battery degradation. Fleet managers can expect more than $13,000 of operational cost savings annually based on service routes of 60 miles per day/five days a week. Manufactured in California, the BYD refuse truck is compliant with FMVSS and CMVSS regulations.

New Way, a family-owned business since 1971, manufactures a complete line of refuse equipment including the Viper mid-compaction Rear Loader bodies in Scranton, IA. With outside cylinders and operating valve, New Way’s streamlined Viper design offers increased efficiency, safety and value.

By combining the innovative design of our Viper Rear Loader body with BYD’s zero-emissions battery-electric technology, we can produce the most efficient and sustainable refuse truck available on the market today. —Don Ross, New Way Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Recology provides service to communities up and down the West Coast. The Recology mission represents a fundamental shift from traditional waste management to resource recovery. The vision at Recology is to create a world without waste by developing and discovering sustainable resource recovery practices that can be implemented globally.

Recology’s electric trucks will serve customers in the City of Seattle and mark an important step in realizing climate impacts that address the region’s growing need to prioritize resiliency. Especially for collection services that require heavy-duty trucks to frequent roads in these communities on a daily basis, electric trucks present a sustainable solution.

The electric refuse trucks are scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2019.