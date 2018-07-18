Toyota to commence verification testing for road maintenance inspections using vehicle data from connected cars

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
18 July 2018

Toyota Motor Corporation, with Toyota City, will start Japan’s first verification testing for road maintenance inspections using vehicle data obtained from connected cars, beginning 1 August.

The verification testing will enable assessment of whether the degree of road deterioration index values computed from the car’s behavior data and actual road conditions are consistent, and validate these findings on more typical regional roads. Toyota also aims to further advance its technology toward supporting administrative services that implement road maintenance and inspection work in Toyota City more accurately and appropriately.

The roles of each party participating in the verification testing will be as follows:

  • Toyota City. In addition to providing road surface information collected through routine inspections and road patrols, Toyota City will carry out discussions on the feasibility of applying this technology to road maintenance inspection work.

  • Toyota Motor. Toyota will extract vehicle data (traffic information probe data and vehicle behavior data) obtained by connected cars and perform big data analysis with its proprietary Mobility Service Platform (MSPF). While providing road deterioration information, Toyota will also analyze the data's correlation to actual conditions.

Overview of Verification Testing

Understanding road conditions ensures day-to-day convenience, as well as safety and security, for example, realizing preventative measures against accidents and the ability to secure evacuation routes in the event of a disaster.

Toyota currently offers a Passable Route Map that provides real-time information on safe routes during disasters in Japan using data analytics based on telematics-equipped vehicles. With the forthcoming verification testing, Toyota aims to continue developing technology that analyzes vehicle behavior information, to succeed in digitizing road surface deterioration and toward continuing development in practical uses of this technology.

Moving forward, Toyota will continue developing town and road technology using connected cars, to actively support the work of local governments.

Posted on 18 July 2018 in Connected vehicles, Japan | | Comments (0)

