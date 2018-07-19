Henkel investing in new technologies and products for e-drive systems

Building on its years of experience and expertise in engine and powertrain applications, leading adhesives provider Henkel is actively investing in new technologies and products for efficient large-scale manufacturing of safe and reliable electric drive systems. Key solutions include innovative liquid gasketing, magnet bonding, thermal management and potting products as well as a state-of-the-art impregnation service.





Henkel is determined to play a decisive role in electrification of the automotive industry. Next to liquid sealants, thermal interface materials, adhesives and impregnation resins for new-generation battery packs, Henkel is leveraging existing and new products and technologies for the emerging trend towards e-drive modules combining electric motor, power electronics and gearbox in one integrated e-axle unit.

In addition, it is supporting customers with appropriate design guidelines and recommendations for process requirements including equipment enabling automated high-volume production.

The electrification of vehicles is gaining pace and helps automakers reduce their fleet fuel consumption and CO 2 emission footprint in line with strict regulation targets. As all major OEMs and new players in the automotive industry are launching more and more full hybrid and battery electric vehicles there is a need for seamlessly matching technologies designed to support these new drive concepts and manufacturing schemes. With our innovative adhesive solutions, we are ideally positioned as a full-service partner of customers at the forefront of e-Mobility. —Frank Kerstan, Global Business Development, Powertrain & e-Mobility, Henkel

Henkel’s portfolio of solutions for the entire value chain of e-drives manufacturing is focused on six key application areas: