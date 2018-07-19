Hyundai lowers entry price, bumps all-electric range on new 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai has lowered the price and slightly increased the all-electric range of the refreshed 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV). The new PHEV model adopts the same distinctive design of the recently released Sonata gasoline and Hybrid models while delivering 28 miles (45 km) of all-electric range (vs. 27 miles in the outgoing model). The starting price for the 2018 Sonata Hybrid Plug-In is $33,250, a $1,350 reduction from the 2017 model.





The price of Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited model increases by $250, but now comes with all these new features:

Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection

LED Headlights with Dynamic Bending Light

Lane Keep Assist

Driver Attention Alert

Heated steering wheel

Wireless charging pad for Qi-compatible devices

Second row USB port

The vehicle qualifies for a $4,919 Federal Tax Credit along with other state-level incentives. The 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid is available now at Hyundai dealerships.

The 2018 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid’s efficient 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Atkinson Cycle

engine and the 50 kW (67 HP) electric motor are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission for a more familiar and natural operation feel. The 50 kW electric motor is 32% more powerful than the motor used in Sonata Hybrid and allows for EV operation at higher engine load and speed.

The 9.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery system is more than five times larger than the Sonata Hybrid’s battery and can be charged using a 240V Level 2 charging station in two hours and 42 minutes. Sonata Plug-in Hybrid’s battery can also be charged overnight using the Level 1 charger equipped with the vehicle.

The advanced exterior includes a more dynamic front fascia featuring new sheet metal for the hood and front fenders, incorporating the new Hyundai signature cascading grille shape, while a new rear deck lid allows for a sleeker, coupe-like appearance.

The Sonata Plug-In Hybrid’s interior has also been updated with a revised center stack area and instrument cluster that provides an improved sense of dimension while the steering wheel now has a sportier leather-wrapped three-spoke design.