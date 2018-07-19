Nissan LEAF NISMO to go on sale in Japan

The Nissan LEAF NISMO will go on sale July 31 in Japan, combining the excitement and advanced technologies of the world’s best-selling electric car with the sporty image and performance of the NISMO road car series. The model is based on the new Nissan LEAF, which made its debut in October 2017.





The Nissan LEAF NISMO features a custom tuning computer for more responsive acceleration, custom tires and suspension for improved handling and ride comfort, and stylish exterior and interior design.

NISMO, Nissan’s motorsports and in-house tuning division, launched its road car series with the Nissan Juke NISMO in 2013. It has since added the Nissan March NISMO, Nissan Note NISMO, Nissan 370Z NISMO, Nissan GT-R NISMO and Nissan Serena NISMO.

The Nissan LEAF NISMO features the characteristic layered double wings of the NISMO road car series, improving downforce without compromising drag coefficient. Signaling the high-performance driving provided by its low center of gravity, the exterior also includes custom 18-inch aluminum wheels that minimize air resistance.

The sporty interior features the prominent use of NISMO’s custom red accents, including the three-spoke steering wheel with a red center mark. The instrument panel features a custom carbon-like finish, and the electronic shift has a gun metal chrome finish.

The Nissan LEAF NISMO’s dedicated 18-inch high-grip tires and custom suspension system provide a comfortable ride and stable handling. Its custom-tuned electric power steering and Intelligent Trace Control (cornering stabilization system) provide high stability and lane-tracing abilities.

The custom tuning computer in the Nissan LEAF NISMO allows for a delicate but strong acceleration response. This results in comfortable driving on both city streets and winding roads.

NISMO, a short form of “NISsan MOtorsports,” is the performance brand for Nissan and one of the company’s purveyors of “innovation that excites.”

Nissan aims to sell 1 million electrified vehicles a year, including the new Nissan LEAF, globally by fiscal 2022.