Forsee Power to supply NMC Li-ion batteries for Alstom Aptis electric bus

Alstom has selected French battery manufacturer Forsee Power to provide Li-ion batteries for Alstom Aptis electric bus (earlier post), scheduled for series delivery from 2019 onwards. The vehicles will be equipped with NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) Li-ion battery technology as a standard feature.





Alstom said it chose Forsee Power for its advanced technology in terms of yield and density, its competitiveness and its ability to provide a recyclable product, from collection to the re-use of cells.

Alstom and Forsee Power have worked together to define the most suitable product for Aptis, while retaining the vehicle’s openness to different battery technologies and charging speeds.

The vehicle’s design, with most of its equipment on the roof, coupled with the modularity of the ZEN35 battery packs, give Aptis the greatest range flexibility when compared to other vehicles in its category.

Alstom has developed precise simulation tools to establish the onboard energy required by operators and thus design the vehicle most suited to the requirements of each line (with range per charge from 150km to over 250km).

Alstom and Forsee Power are also collaborating on the best way to monitor battery use in real time, thereby optimizing usage cycles and thus battery life expectancy.

Alstom has also developed long-term battery leasing solutions that allow municipalities to reduce the financial impact of purchasing electric buses by spreading the cost of the batteries over the lifespan of the vehicle—20-year lifespan, longer than the lifespan of other electric buses, due to the structure of the vehicle and its electrical components derived from trams.

Aptis is a new electric mobility solution that offers the advantages of a tram in a bus. Designed to ensure a clean and efficient transport system for cities, Aptis offers a new passenger experience with its low floor and 20% more glass surfaces.

Seven of Alstom’s sites in France are involved in the design and manufacture of Aptis: Duppigheim for the overall engineering, bodywork, testing and certification; Saint-Ouen for the system integration; Tarbes for the traction; Ornans for the engines; Villeurbanne for the electronic components of the traction chain; and Reichshoffen for the manufacture of the central passenger module, final assembly and in-series tests. Finally, the Alstom site of Vitrolles is responsible for developing one of the charging solutions (SRS).