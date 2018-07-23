Volkswagen Group Canada forms Electrify Canada to install network of ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers

Volkswagen Group Canada has formed Electrify Canada, a new company that will build an ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) direct current (DC) charging network across Canada. Volkswagen expects the network to be operational starting in the second quarter of 2019.

The mission of Electrify Canada is similar to that of Electrify America, established by Volkswagen as part of the settlement over the diesel emissions cheating scandal to invest $2 billion over a ten-year period ending in 2027 in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and education programs in the United States.

The initial Electrify Canada plan includes the installation of 32 EV charging sites near major highways and in major metro areas in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. Each charging site will have four chargers on average and use the non-proprietary DC fast charging technologies (CCS and CHAdeMO).

Charging power will range from 150kW to 350kW for the expected longer range, larger battery vehicles coming to market and will also deliver 50kW charging power to support today’s EVs from all automotive manufacturers.

The Canadian electric vehicle market is growing, creating a great need for charging that is fast, convenient and available in key locations. We are thrilled to be able to offer this service and to take a leadership position in providing this key EV adoption enabler to the Canadian market. —Daniel Weissland, president and CEO, Volkswagen Group Canada, Inc.

Electrify Canada, a new limited partnership company based in Ajax, ON, will manage the rollout and ongoing operation of the network. The company will engage with local vendors to locate, build and operate the network.

Electrify Canada covers the planning, procurement, implementation and ongoing customer care which will support all automotive brands in order to help ensure that all EV drivers have access to these chargers, regardless of their choice of manufacturer, to drive EV adoption.

Navigant Research forecasts that Canadian electric vehicle sales will grow at a compounded annual rate of 29% to reach about 140,000 vehicles per year in 2026.