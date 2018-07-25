KIT, automakers, partners launch project “reFuels” in Germany for production of synthetic fuels from non-fossil carbon sources

The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), with partners from the automotive, automotive supply and petroleum industries and with the support of the German state government of Baden-Württemberg, are launching a broad-based program to explore the opportunities synthetic fuels derived from non-fossil carbon sources offer society, the economy and the environment.

In order to achieve the given climate goals, we need an intelligent mix of different alternative drives. Efficient synthetic fuels from sustainable sources can be a possible climate-neutral perspective for the internal combustion engine in the medium and long-term. By intensifying research together with partners from the automotive and supplier industries, the oil industry and civil society, we are taking an important step towards climate-friendly mobility. —Winfried Kretschmann, Minister President of the state of Baden-Württemberg

The project “reFuels - Refueling of fuels” will investigate processes to produce gasoline and diesel fuels from sustainably available raw materials such as plant parts on a large scale. It will also examine how regenerative fuels affect the pollutant emissions of the existing fleet and the function of vehicles and individual components. Above all, the project partners want to create acceptance among society and consumers for the novel fuels.

With “bioliq” (earlier post) and the “Energy Lab 2.0”, KIT already has two platforms for the production of reFuels. For the bioliq process, which can produce high-quality fuels from biogenic raw materials and residues such as straw, there is a pilot plant that already supplies sample fuels.

The Energy Lab 2.0, which is currently under construction, is a network of facilities that can combine different technologies for the generation and use of electrical, thermal and chemical energy such as gas turbines, power-to-methane and water electrolysis and produce different fuel components such as diesel fuel or jet fuels.

The following partners (in alphabetical order) have already confirmed their participation in the project “reFuels”:

AUDI AG; Caterpillar Energy Solutions GmbH (MWM); Daimler AG; Eberspächer GmbH & Co. KG; Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. KG; KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH; Mahle GmbH; Mann + Hummel GmbH; Dr. Ing. Hc F. Porsche AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Rolls-Royce Powersystems AG (MTU) as well as ENBW AG and MiRO GmbH & Co. KG with the support of the Petroleum Industry Association (MWV).