2019 Audi e-tron to make global debut in San Francisco on 17 Sep; US reservations open then

The 2019 Audi e-tron, the first all-electric vehicle from Audi, will make its global debut on 17 September at an event in San Francisco. US customers will be able to configure and reserve their 2019 Audi e-tron on that date as well.





Full e-tron specifications, including pricing, will be available at www.audiusa.com, giving customers the details needed to configure their e-tron and reserve their vehicle with a refundable $1,000 reservation fee.

This new Audi reservation system is part of how Audi of America will create a digital ecosystem for Audi owners to go electric with confidence. After customers place a reservation, they will be able to track it online and with their local dealer. Audi will share more details on this ecosystem and offerings for US customers at the San Francisco event.

The fully electric e-tron is a five-passenger SUV aimed at the heart of the premium market. Audi expects the e-tron in showrooms in the first part of 2019. The e-tron will be the first of three battery-electric vehicles that Audi plans to debut by 2020, with nearly 30% of its customers in the US anticipated to go electric by 2025.