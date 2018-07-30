TNO joins H2-Share project to build and demo 27t hydrogen fuel cell truck and mobile refueler

In March 2017, the Belgian organization WaterstofNet received approval for the €3.52-million () project ‘H2-Share’ from Interreg North-West Europe (NWE). TNO, the Netherlands Organization for applied scientific research TNO, has now joined in this partnership as an evaluation partner. The project aims to build and demonstrate a 27-ton rigid hydrogen fuel cell truck along with a mobile refueler.





H2-Share stands for Hydrogen Solutions for Heavy-duty transport Aimed at Reduction of Emissions in North West Europe. The objective of H2-Share is to facilitate the development of a market for low-carbon heavy-duty vehicles run on hydrogen for logistic applications.

It will develop practical experience in different regions in North-West Europe (NWE), creating a transnational living lab. This in intended to support the formation of a basis for the development of a zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle industry in the area. The project will demonstrate the readiness of hydrogen technology for heavy-duty applications in real life conditions.





The logistics sector shows a strong growing interest in zero-emission vehicles as a means of mitigating a negative environmental impact. This is particularly the case in the EU where the logistics sector contributes approximately 25% of total transport sector CO 2 emissions.

While battery-electric trucks can operate efficiently in urban areas, hydrogen technology is one of the options for zero-emission logistics over longer distances. Heavy-duty distribution vehicles with a fuel cell range extender—while not yet commercially available in the EU—are demonstrated in H2-Share and their potential is assessed in this project by TNO.

H2-Share will join forces with four front-runner NWE regions in three member states (BE, NL, DE). The 27 -ton rigid truck run on hydrogen will be built by VDL and the mobile H 2 refueler will be built by Wystrach GmbH. The goal is to test the truck at six locations in Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium and France.





Based upon the demo’s and strong cooperation with sector-related associations, a joint roadmap for zero-emission heavy-duty trucks in NWE will be developed, along with cooperation from other EU regions. The project aims to realize knowledge sharing between regions and stimulate technology and market development in NWE.

The project will run until September 2020 and will be coordinated by WaterstofNet.

Primary partners are VDL ETS (The Netherlands), Wystrach (Germany), VDL Bus Chassis (The Netherlands), Automotive NL (The Netherlands), TNO (The Netherlands), Hydrogen Europe (Belgium), e-mobil BW (Germany), and WaterstofNet (Belgium).

Associated partners are Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany) & DHL International BV (The Netherlands), Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (The Netherlands), BREYTNER BV (The Netherlands), CURE (The Netherlands) and Colruyt Group (Belgium).

Subpartners are the Municipality of Helmond (The Netherlands), VIL (Belgium), provincie Antwerpen (Belgium), Provincie Noor-Brabant.