BorgWarner Exhaust Heat Recovery System for hybrids can improve fuel economy by up to 8.5%

Developed for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), BorgWarner’s innovative Exhaust Heat Recovery System (EHRS) can improve fuel economy by up to 8.5% and reduce emissions significantly. The EHRS enters production later this year for vehicles from a major North American automaker.





By using the heat from exhaust gas which would normally be diverted through the exhaust pipes and wasted, the technology reduces engine warm-up time and enhances efficiency, thereby improving fuel economy and reducing emissions. This cost-effective solution offers compact packaging, low weight and can easily be integrated into existing vehicles.

Until a cold engine reaches its optimal operating temperature, it is much less fuel efficient and generates higher emissions, which is one of the challenges to master for upcoming emissions regulations. Our EHRS minimizes engine heat up time, helping automakers around the globe meet new and more stringent regulations. With the EHRS, BorgWarner serves the growing demand for highly efficient solutions to reduce emissions and strengthens its position as a leading supplier of clean technologies. —Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions & Thermal Systems

Combining an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system with a waste heat recovery system (WHRS), BorgWarner’s EHRS leverages the company’s experience in heat transfer and exhaust gas aftertreatment technologies, such as EGR coolers and valves.

The EHRS reduces mechanical losses by using the energy conserved within the exhaust gas. During engine cold starts, a valve controls the exhaust gas flow, routing it through a heat exchanger, where the thermal energy of the gas heats up the vehicle’s subsystem fluids. As a result, the engine warms up faster.