Dongfeng Nissan begins production of LEAF-based Sylphy EV
27 August 2018
The Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission, the first Nissan electric car made for China (earlier post), has begun rolling off the production line.
The start of production by Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co. (Dongfeng Nissan), Nissan’s joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd., coincides with another milestone—the companies have built 10 million vehicles in China since they started operations.
Nissan’s first all-electric vehicle built in China specifically for Chinese consumers, the Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission was developed based on the platform of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF, and the best-selling Nissan sedan in China, the Sylphy. It’s being built at Dongfeng Nissan’s Huadu plant.
Growth in the Chinese market is a critical part of Nissan’s midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022. China is already the world’s largest automotive market. But China isn’t just a leader in terms of market size: It stands at the forefront of the development of the industry itself. The market is now evolving extremely quickly, especially in the areas of electrification and connectivity. In fact, China is expected to lead the world in the adoption and spread of EVs in the coming years. We’re confident that the Sylphy Zero Emission rolling off the production line today will become a main player in the EV market here. It’s going to pave the way for our Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy in the Chinese market.
By the end of 2019, DFL plans to launch five new EV models across the Nissan, Venucia and Dongfeng brands. We’re going to roll out a range of EVs that will appeal to customers within all market segments.—Hiroto Saikawa, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s president and CEO
Tesla being to slow in producing nos. Nissan with four electric leaf production centres will lead the world with quality long range electric affordable cars
Posted by: Nirmalkumar | 27 August 2018 at 03:26 AM
China is certainly the best place to produce/sell lower cost BEVs with locally produced lower cost batteries.
Good wise choice by Nissan.
Posted by: HarveyD | 27 August 2018 at 07:33 AM
For every EV sold, that's one less ICEV polluter. No matter the brand.
Posted by: Lad | 27 August 2018 at 12:16 PM