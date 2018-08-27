Dongfeng Nissan begins production of LEAF-based Sylphy EV

The Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission, the first Nissan electric car made for China (earlier post), has begun rolling off the production line.





The start of production by Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co. (Dongfeng Nissan), Nissan’s joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd., coincides with another milestone—the companies have built 10 million vehicles in China since they started operations.

Nissan’s first all-electric vehicle built in China specifically for Chinese consumers, the Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission was developed based on the platform of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF, and the best-selling Nissan sedan in China, the Sylphy. It’s being built at Dongfeng Nissan’s Huadu plant.