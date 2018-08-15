Efficient Drivetrains (EDI) announces availability of EDI PowerDrive 4000ev drivetrain; suitable for Type-A school buses

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) announced the availability of its EDI PowerDrive 4000ev, suited for Type-A school buses. The Class-4 offering rounds out the company’s all-electric school bus solution portfolio, spanning the full spectrum for Type C, D, and A, in the North American market.

With a captive ridership of 26 million students, the number of vehicles in the nation’s school bus fleet is bigger than commercial buses, trains, and air travel services combined, reaching almost half a million buses.

Traditional vehicles deployed each morning and afternoon expose students and the surrounding community to 15 times more mobile particulates than their cleaner, electrified counterparts. Overall, the industry is accelerating the adoption of zero-emissions buses to improve air quality and reduce exposing children and local communities to toxic emissions. Paired with available government subsidy and incentive programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, school districts can now benefit from low cost of ownership and sustainable transport for its students.

EDI has already made significant strides in the electrification of the school bus market, working with OEMs to provide its EDI PowerDrive solution as a vehicle electrification kit and developer’s support program.

The EDI PowerDrive electrification kit enables school bus manufacturers to rapidly bring EV solutions to market, and includes a high-efficiency drivetrain (the EDI PowerDrive), vehicle control and telematics software (EDI PowerSuite), and the requisite training and support infrastructure to stand up production lines.

To accelerate market introductions, EDI is also available to install the powertrain systems and perform vehicle integration as a service for OEMs as they bring solutions to market.

The company’s all-electric powertrain, the EDI PowerDrive 7000ev is HVIP certified on leading OEM platforms for Type C and D buses, with Type A following later this year.