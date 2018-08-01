ULEMCo delivers first hydrogen dual-fuel van to Ocado

UK-based ULEMCo (earlier post) has delivered the first hydrogen dual-fuel van to online supermarket Ocado. The vehicle is part of a wider program to evaluate the use of ULEMCo’s cleaner vehicles for the Ocado fleet.





Converted from a standard Mercedes Sprinter, the new van will go into immediate service from the Ocado spoke in West Drayton, making conventional deliveries of groceries to customers in the area. It will make use of the public hydrogen refilling stations that are already up and running in the capital and around the country.

ULEMCo continues to add to the range of vehicle types that have been converted to hydrogen dual-fuel operation using its H2ICED solution, further demonstrating the practicality, versatility and cost effectiveness of adopting this approach.

The H2ICED conversion includes the following:

350 bar (5000 psi) storage tanks (volume dependent on vehicle space)

350 bar refuelling pressure nozzle

350 bar pressure pipework & regulators

Injection system

Dual Fuel switch and unique H2ICED engine control unit

Wiring system and safety components

Appropriate vehicle road use paperwork

Data management system (where needed)

24/7 support & training

Maintenance and service package

12-month free warranty