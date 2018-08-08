CARB proposes amending California LEV III Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulation to maintain stringency if US standards change

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has proposed amending the California Low-Emission Vehicle III Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulation to ensure that cars and light-duty trucks for model years 2022-2025 continue to meet California standards even if Federal standards are frozen. (Earlier post.)

Recognizing the value of a national program to reduce greenhouse gases from light-duty vehicles, California had earlier accepted compliance through its “deemed to comply” option with greenhouse gas standards adopted by US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the 2012 through 2025 model years.

On 2 August, the US EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a joint Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that would freeze light-duty GHG standards at the 2020 level for subsequent model years.

To ensure that the effects of any federal weakening for model years 2021 through 2025 are not felt in California, CARB is proposing amendments to its LEV III greenhouse gas emission regulations to clarify that the “deemed to comply” option is available only for the currently adopted federal greenhouse gas regulations.

CARB is requesting public comments on its proposed amendments. Specifically, CARB requests comments on potential flexibilities that might allow for continued compliance with the federal standards, or reward national actions to promote cleaner vehicles. The comment period begins on 10 August and continues through 26 September. The Board will consider the proposal for adoption at its regular meeting on 27-28 September 2018.

Currently, 12 other states and the District of Columbia have adopted California’s greenhouse gas emissions standards for vehicles. Colorado is also in the process of adopting them. Together, those states constitute more than one-third of the US new car market.