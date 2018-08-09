New Cadillac XT4 compact luxury SUV for China features GM Tripower propulsion system

The all-new Cadillac XT4 compact luxury SUV that is coming to China later this month features the all-new General Motors TriPower propulsion system that incorporates multiple innovative technologies, and that is also deployed on the Silverado with a 2.7-liter engine.





Based on an optimized single-cylinder architecture design, the XT4’s all-new 2.0L turbocharged engine leverages multiple efficiency-enhancing technologies for low emissions, low fuel consumption and enhanced torque production at lower speeds. It meets China’s National VI-B emissions standard.

The engine includes the GM TriPower system which has three distinct operating modes: four-cylinder performance mode; four-cylinder eco mode and two-cylinder super-eco mode.

A key technology is an innovative double overhead cam valvetrain that enablesthe first use of Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) on a four-cylinder engine; high- and low-lift valve profiles; and continuously variable valve timing.

The engine’s active thermal management (ATM) system pioneers the use of an electric water pump and electronic controlled ball valve modules to intelligently and precisely control the flow of coolant.

Helped by cutting-edge features such as a 35Mpa high-pressure direct injection system, a twin-scroll single turbocharger, and an exhaust manifold integrated within the aluminum cylinder head that recovers exhaust heat for faster engine and transmission warmup, with quicker turbo response, the system offers precise thermal management to further optimize fuel efficiency and power.

The engine pushes out a segment-leading 177 kW of maximum output and generates 350 N·m of peak torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. It delivers combined fuel consumption of 7.2 liters/100 km (33 mpg US).

The engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. With new-generation Electronic Transmission Range Selection (ETRS), the transmission intelligently changes gears based on different driving conditions to provide precise and efficient handling. With the active oil management (AOM) system, the transmission in collaboration with the start-stop system effectively reduces fuel consumption by 3-5 percent.

The E-boost system has a compact and lightweight structure that elevates braking, fuel efficiency and handling thanks to electronic throttle control, electric power steering, electronic variable damping and an electronically controlled chassis.

The sports-car-inspired intelligent twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system provides active torque control. It puts the XT4 on par with two-wheel-drive models in fuel consumption.

Benefiting from variable real-time damping (RTD), the sports chassis takes driving dynamics and driving pleasure to a new level. The XT4 can handle turns at high speeds as well as extreme conditions such as rugged, muddy and slippery road surfaces.