Solaris introducing new Urbino 12 LE lite hybrid; facelifted electric and hybrid models as well

At the 14th International Fair of Public Transport TRANSEXPO in Kielce, 23-25 October 2018, Solaris will introduce the new Solaris Urbino 12 LE lite hybrid. The company will also showcase facelifted version of the Solaris Urbino 12 electric and the Solaris Urbino 12 hybrid.





Solaris Urbino 12 LE lite hybrid

The “lite” of the new Solaris Urbino 12 LE lite hybrid refers to its low fuel consumption. The main objective of the Solaris engineers was to create a bus which would consume less than 30 liters of fuel per 100 km (7.83 mpg) in the SORT (Standardized On-Road Test Cycles) 2 test.

The engineering work was focused on multiple areas in order to accomplish the above, but one of the main factors was reduction of the vehicle’s weight. The curb weight of the Solaris Urbino 12 LE lite hybrid is less than 9 tonnes and its weight with passengers is 15 tonnes.

The heart of the drive system in the new Urbino model is the 4.5-liter Cummins ISBE6 engine. The unit, which fulfills the restrictive EURO 6 exhaust emission standard, delivers 210 HP and 832 N·m torque. The drive system of the Urbino LE lite hybrid is also equipped with an electrical machine with nominal power of 11.5 kW, which is tasked with recuperating energy during the braking process and supporting the combustion engine when the vehicle starts moving, which consequentially leads to it consuming less fuel.

The Solaris Urbino 12 LE lite hybrid will be able to take up to 85 passengers, 41 of them seated. The front axle of the vehicle is provided by ZF RL55 and the drive axle is DANA type G150.

The size of the wheels used in the vehicle differs from the standard solutions applied in Solaris city buses. This vehicle will be equipped with wheels of a smaller diameter: 19.5 inches. The wheelbase of the Solaris Urbino LE lite hybrid is 5900 mm with front overhang of 2550 mm and rear overhang of 3240 mm.

The new Solaris Urbino 12 LE lite hybrid is specifically for bus operators who see high value in low fuel emission with preservation of as much comfort as possible for passengers and drivers. Our clients receive the quality and durability guarantee to which the Solaris brand obliges. —Zbigniew Palenica, Vice President of Solaris in charge of Sales, Marketing, After Sales, and the Department of Rail Vehicles

The Solaris Urbino 12 electric and the Solaris Urbino 12 hybrid with serial hybrid system, which are already well-known on the market, will debut with a new design, which will become the standard for all Urbino and Trollino city vehicles as of January 2019.