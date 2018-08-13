Autonomous electric shuttle in long-term public demo in Candiac, Québec

The City of Candiac, Québec is hosting a long-term demonstration project for a 100% electric autonomous shuttle to be used on public roads for the first time in Canada. In addition to the municipality’s involvement, the project is made possible by transportation company Keolis Canada, manufacturer NAVYA, the financial support of the Québec Government and the collaboration of Propulsion Québec, la Grappe industrielle des véhicules électriques et intelligents du Québec and Technopôle IVÉO.





With a capacity of 15 passengers and operating at a maximum speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph), the NAVYA autonomous electric shuttle facilitates travel and promotes the use of public transit in underserved areas.

Starting in September, the autonomous electric shuttle will provide citizens with free transportation between the park-and-ride lot and André-J.Côté Park, making its way along Montcalm Boulevard North. Stops include: City Hall, the Chartwell Le Montcalm senior's residence and several businesses.

An operator will be on board the shuttle for the duration of the project to answer any questions that users might have. This operator will also be able to take control of the shuttle as required. The shuttle will run throughout the fall until winter weather conditions take over. An experimentation phase, with no passengers, will then begin to ensure the shuttle’s performance during the winter season.

The objective of the project, over and above providing additional transportation options, is to contribute to the evolution of autonomous transport technology.

Throughout the process, Candiac has relied on the support of Technopôle IVÉO, whose objectives include fueling innovation in the field of transportation by helping cities meet their needs through the solutions developed by businesses.

The manufacturer NAVYA designs, produces and markets autonomous, driverless, electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and automotive technologies. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, launched in September 2015, of which more than 100 have already been produced as of today and 89 sold in 17 countries and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly.