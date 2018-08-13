Dongfeng Motor Green Plan includes 20 electrified models by 2022; Nissan e-Power on core models

Dongfeng Motor Company Limited (DFL), the joint venture between Nissan Motors and Dongfeng Motor Group, will accelerate the “Green 2022 Plan” rollout with a focus on green products, production and materials reuse.

DFL plans to introduce 20 electrified (EV and e-POWER) models under its four brands by 2022, with Nissan e-Power technology (earlier post) available on core models. By 2022, 30% of DFL sales will be EV and e-POWER products. The company plans to localize 100% of key e-components within three years as Nissan technologies, the QA system and APW production mode are introduced.

(Nissan’s e-Power is a non-plug-in series hybrid system that employs a small gasoline engine and a smaller battery pack than that of a full battery-electric vehicle.)

As part of its green production efforts, energy-saving methods will be applied to operations, and three solar power generation parks will be established, with the goal of achieving a 20% reduction in energy consumption and a CO2 emission reduction equivalent to the absorption of 200,000 mu of forest (accumulated to 2022).

Additionally, intelligent water systems will contribute to a 35% reduction in water usage. And to reduce environmental pollutants, an investment of RMB 1 billion (US$145 million) will be made to upgrade 27 paint shops in Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Xiangyang and Dalian, reducing VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions by 50%.

Further, DFL plans to introduce advanced battery regeneration technology to lower environmental pollution, increase vehicle recycling value and reduce waste. Commercial energy storage will put recycled batteries to use, providing a stable power supply for local communities and industries once energy users reach peak electricity consumption.

This all builds on DFL’s history of applying green standards to achieve the goals of “most sustainable brand” in the automotive industry. From 2010 to 2017, DFL’s energy consumption, pollutant emissions, single car fuel consumption and solid waste utilization rates all met, or exceeded, national green policy objectives.