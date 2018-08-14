Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
China EV company Nio files for $1.8B IPO; targeting China’s premium BEV SUV market

DOE selects 28 hydrogen and fuel cell R&D projects for $38M in funding

14 August 2018

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has selected 28 projects for awards totaling $38 million to support early-stage research and development of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. This work also supports the DOE’s H2@ Scale initiative to produce and use hydrogen across multiple energy sectors.

Selections for this investment focus on key early-stage technical challenges related to non-precious metal catalysts; fuel cell membranes; reversible fuel cells; and electrolyzers to produce hydrogen, as well as innovative concepts to improve efficiency and lower costs of hydrogen vehicle refueling infrastructure.

Selections span three topic areas:

Topic 1: Platinum-Free Catalysts to Lower Fuel Cell Costs. Awards in this topic area, with the Federal share, include:

  • Northeastern University: Developing Platinum Group Metal-Free Catalysts for Oxygen Reduction Reaction in Acid: Beyond the Single Metal Site. $1,000,000

  • Indiana University, Purdue University: Mesoporous Carbon-based PGM-free Catalyst Cathodes. $1,002,789

  • Vanderbilt University: Fuel Cell Membrane-Electrode-Assemblies with PGM-free Nanofiber Cathodes. $880,034

  • Pajarito Powder: Active and Durable PGM-free Cathodic Electrocatalysts for Fuel Cell Application. $999,814

  • United Technologies Research Center: High Performance Non-PGM Transition Metal Oxide Oxygen Reduction Catalysts for Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells. $999,982

Topic 2: H2@ Scale: Hydrogen Production and Delivery Infrastructure Research. Awards in this topic area, with the Federal share, include:

  • Plug Power: Autonomous Hydrogen Fueling Station. $1,997,216

  • Equilon Enterprises LLC (dba Shell Oil Products US): Integrated Control & Dispatch of Renewable Hydrogen Generation At Scale. $1,999,553

  • Skyre, Inc.: Electrolyzer Integrated Modular Nano-Array Monolithic Catalytic Reactors for Low Pressure/Temperature and High Flux Synthetic Fuel Production. $2,000,000

  • Giner, ELX Inc.: Anode-Boosted Electrolysis. $1,744,728

  • 3M Company: Low-cost, High Performance Catalyst Coated Membranes for PEM Water Electrolyzers. $1,860,026

  • University of Tennessee Space Institute: Developing novel electrodes with ultralow catalyst loading for high-efficiency hydrogen production in proton exchange membrane electrolyzer cells. $2,000,000

  • University of Connecticut: Catalyst Layer Design, Manufacturing and In-line Quality Control. $2,000,000

  • Clemson University: Laser 3D Printing of Highly Compacted Protonic Ceramic Electrolyzer Stack. $1,600,000

  • National Renewable Energy Laboratory: Direct Cooling of Hydrogen to Decrease Energy Consumption in Hydrogen Vehicle Fueling Infrastructure. $1,200,000

  • Washington State University: Optimizing the Heisenberg Vortex Tube for Hydrogen Cooling. $1,657,757

  • Greenway Energy: Novel Metal Hydride Material Development for High Efficiency and Low-Cost Hydrogen Compressors. $2,404,600

  • Gas Technology Institute: Free-Piston Expander for Hydrogen Cooling. $2,500,000

Topic 3: Innovative Fuel Cell Concepts. Awards in this topic area, with the Federal share, include:

  • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute: Ethylene-Norbornene based Alkaline Exchange Polymers and Reinforced Membranes. $1,000,000

  • Pennsylvania State University: Advanced Anion Exchange Membranes with Tunable Water Transport for High Performance, Long Lifetime and PGM-Free AEMFCs. $997,944

  • Drexel University: PILBCP-IL Composite Ionomers for High Current Density Performance. $993,735

  • Vanderbilt University: Composite PEMs from Electrospun Crosslinkable Poly(Phenylene Sulfonic Acid)s. $600,000

  • Xergy, Inc.: Novel non-PFSA Proton Exchange Membrane for Fuel Cell Application. $1,000,000

  • Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory: Molten Hydroxide Dual-Phase Membranes for Intermediate Temperature Anion Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells. $1,000,000

  • Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory: Novel Bifunctional Electrocatalysts, Supports and Membranes for High Performing and Durable Unitized Regenerative Fuel Cells. $1,000,000

  • Northwestern University: Efficient Reversible Operation and Stability of Novel Solid Oxide Cells. $974,694

  • Giner, Inc.: High-Efficiency Reversible Alkaline Membrane Fuel Cells. $999,503

  • Georgia Institute of Technology: Durable, High-Performance Unitized Reversible Fuel Cells Based on Proton Conductors. $750,000

  • University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc.: Stationary Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Using Pure Methanol. $999,399

Posted on 14 August 2018 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

A lot of H2 related R & D for $38M? Is spreading $$$ so thinly conductive to worthwhile results?

Posted by: HarveyD | 14 August 2018 at 01:22 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)