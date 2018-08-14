DOE selects 28 hydrogen and fuel cell R&D projects for $38M in funding

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has selected 28 projects for awards totaling $38 million to support early-stage research and development of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. This work also supports the DOE’s H2@ Scale initiative to produce and use hydrogen across multiple energy sectors.

Selections for this investment focus on key early-stage technical challenges related to non-precious metal catalysts; fuel cell membranes; reversible fuel cells; and electrolyzers to produce hydrogen, as well as innovative concepts to improve efficiency and lower costs of hydrogen vehicle refueling infrastructure.

Selections span three topic areas:

Topic 1: Platinum-Free Catalysts to Lower Fuel Cell Costs. Awards in this topic area, with the Federal share, include:

Northeastern University: Developing Platinum Group Metal-Free Catalysts for Oxygen Reduction Reaction in Acid: Beyond the Single Metal Site. $1,000,000

Indiana University, Purdue University: Mesoporous Carbon-based PGM-free Catalyst Cathodes. $1,002,789

Vanderbilt University: Fuel Cell Membrane-Electrode-Assemblies with PGM-free Nanofiber Cathodes. $880,034

Pajarito Powder: Active and Durable PGM-free Cathodic Electrocatalysts for Fuel Cell Application. $999,814

United Technologies Research Center: High Performance Non-PGM Transition Metal Oxide Oxygen Reduction Catalysts for Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells. $999,982

Topic 2: H2@ Scale: Hydrogen Production and Delivery Infrastructure Research. Awards in this topic area, with the Federal share, include:

Plug Power: Autonomous Hydrogen Fueling Station. $1,997,216

Equilon Enterprises LLC (dba Shell Oil Products US): Integrated Control & Dispatch of Renewable Hydrogen Generation At Scale. $1,999,553

Skyre, Inc.: Electrolyzer Integrated Modular Nano-Array Monolithic Catalytic Reactors for Low Pressure/Temperature and High Flux Synthetic Fuel Production. $2,000,000

Giner, ELX Inc.: Anode-Boosted Electrolysis. $1,744,728

3M Company: Low-cost, High Performance Catalyst Coated Membranes for PEM Water Electrolyzers. $1,860,026

University of Tennessee Space Institute: Developing novel electrodes with ultralow catalyst loading for high-efficiency hydrogen production in proton exchange membrane electrolyzer cells. $2,000,000

University of Connecticut: Catalyst Layer Design, Manufacturing and In-line Quality Control. $2,000,000

Clemson University: Laser 3D Printing of Highly Compacted Protonic Ceramic Electrolyzer Stack. $1,600,000

National Renewable Energy Laboratory: Direct Cooling of Hydrogen to Decrease Energy Consumption in Hydrogen Vehicle Fueling Infrastructure. $1,200,000

Washington State University: Optimizing the Heisenberg Vortex Tube for Hydrogen Cooling. $1,657,757

Greenway Energy: Novel Metal Hydride Material Development for High Efficiency and Low-Cost Hydrogen Compressors. $2,404,600

Gas Technology Institute: Free-Piston Expander for Hydrogen Cooling. $2,500,000

Topic 3: Innovative Fuel Cell Concepts. Awards in this topic area, with the Federal share, include: