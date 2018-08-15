Québec orders 497 more electric-hybrid bus systems from BAE Systems; option for up to 1,028 more

BAE Systems, a global provider of more than 9,000 electric-hybrid, battery-electric, and fuel-cell electric systems, announced that the Association du Transport Urbain du Québec (ATUQ) ordered 497 electric-hybrid buses using the BAE Systems Series-E electric drive propulsion system (earlier post). The five-year contract includes an option for up to 1,028 additional systems.





The Series-E is a series hybrid propulsion systems with fully electrified accessories and engine stop/start technology. There is no mechanical link between the diesel engine and the axle; power flows in series from the engine to the generator to the traction motor.





Series E hybrid system.

The series design is optimized for city bus duty cycles that typically have low average speeds and frequent stops. In this type of environment, series design provides better bus fuel economy and emission reductions than a parallel solution.

This recent order adds to ATUQ’s more than 900 electric hybrids powered by BAE Systems technology. The additional system orders validate the success of our product in the transit market and the need for electrified buses in Canada. —Bob Lamanna, global accounts manager at BAE Systems

Canada’s ATUQ represents the nine Quebec public transportation organizations serving the major urban centres of the province: Montreal, Québec City, Lévis, Laval, Longueuil, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay, and Sherbrooke. Together, they provide more than 90% of public transportation trips in Québec.

ATUQ will reap the benefits of BAE Systems’ latest technology. This new order of buses will include the anti-idling feature decreasing fuel and emissions at stops, electrically powered heaters for less maintenance, and the ability to turn off the diesel engine in specified areas to create zero-emission driving zones.