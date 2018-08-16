Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Duke study: water use for fracking has risen by up to 770% since 2011
EIA: six states account for more than 70% of US fuel ethanol production

Two BYD electric terminal trucks deploy at Port of San Diego

16 August 2018

Two BYD Y electric intermodal cargo tractors were deployed at the Port of San Diego recently as part of a project funded by the California Energy Commission to accelerate the port’s transition to zero-emission transportation.

C9911110-272B-46FC-ADEA-A1C2C720E51F

The Energy Commission’s Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program (ARFVTP) awarded nearly $6 million to the San Diego Port Tenants Association to demonstrate 10 vehicles and other sustainable freight technologies in and around the port. The ARFVTP, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, supports development and deployment of advanced transportation and fuel technologies throughout California.

Dole Fresh Fruit, Marine Group Boat Works, Pasha Automotive Group, TerminaLift, and Continental Maritime will get hands-on experience with the two BYD battery-powered electric cargo trucks. The aim is to show businesses the feasibility of using zero-emission vehicles in port operations, encouraging their adoption.

The tractors are equipped with a 217 kWh battery pack powering a 180 kW motor which delivers 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 N·m) of torque for 10+ hours of operation.

Additional vehicles funded by the Energy Commission grant will be delivered later this year. These vehicles include electric yard tractors by BYD and forklifts and semi-trucks modified with battery-electric propulsion systems by Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. and Transportation Power, Inc.

The grant also supports a demonstration of intelligent transportation systems currently under construction by Peloton Technology, LLC. Platooning technology will enable freight trucks to sync their cruise control, letting trucks follow other trucks closely enough to reduce air resistance and save on fuel. Freight signal priority technology reduces emissions by giving freight trucks priority at specialized traffic signals, helping eliminate unnecessary stops.

Posted on 16 August 2018 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)