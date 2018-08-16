Polestar software upgrade delivers more rear-wheel torque in all-wheel drive Volvos

Volvo Cars has introduced a new Polestar-developed software upgrade that increases torque distribution to the rear wheels of Volvo cars equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD) for more dynamic driving.

The optimization software, developed by Volvo Car Group’s new electric performance brand Polestar, increases the amount and frequency of torque distributed to the rear wheels, improving steering with enhanced turn-in, better control and engagement when cornering, and improved traction when pulling away, delivering a more engaging drive.

We are always fine-tuning the driving experience of Volvo cars and this upgrade makes the all-wheel drive both smoother and more dynamic. —Henrik Green, senior vice president of research and development at Volvo Cars

The AWD optimization is engaged simply by selecting the Dynamic drive mode, or when Electronic Stability Control is disengaged.

The new rear-wheel torque distribution feature adds another optimization area to the latest Polestar software upgrade. The five existing areas include sharper throttle response, faster off-throttle response, quicker gear changes, optimized gearshift points and in-corner gear holding, as well as increased engine output.

The Polestar AWD optimization will be available for gasoline and diesel models of Volvo 90 Series, 60 Series and XC40 cars, from August 2018 onwards. The upgrade is applicable to all new Volvo cars built on SPA and CMA architecture from model year 2019 onwards and which feature all-wheel drive (excluding plug-in hybrid variants).

Plug-in hybrid models including T8 Twin Engine and T6 Twin Engine derivatives, which feature an electric rear axle drive (ERAD) system that utilizes electric power only on the rear wheels, already provide a rear-drive bias and do not require further AWD optimization, Volvo said.

In Europe, Polestar optimization software is WLTP-compliant and forms part of the Certificate of Compliancy. Polestar optimizations retain all Volvo factory warranties and are manufacturer approved.