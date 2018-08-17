CELEST, largest German research platform for electrochemical storage, begins operation

The Center for Electrochemical Energy Storage Ulm & Karlsruhe (CELEST), the largest German research platform for electrochemical, comprising research into Li-ion batteries, post-Li technologies, fuel cells, and redox-flow batteries, has begun operation.

CELEST combines finding-oriented research with close-to-practice development and innovative production technology. CELEST pools the know-how of 29 institutes of its partners: Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Ulm University, and the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW).

CELEST is aimed at enhancing communication and cooperation among the scientists involved and paving the way for new, interdisciplinary collaborations. CELEST will also coordinate joint activities with other universities and research institutions as well as with industry in Germany and abroad and deepen existing contacts.

Scientists in Ulm and Karlsruhe have complementary expertise extending from basic experimental research into elementary processes on the atomic scale to multi-scale modeling of relevant processes and development of new storage materials and laboratory cells to the largest pilot plant for battery cell manufacture in Europe at the ZSW. —Professor Maximilian Fichtner, Director of the Helmholtz Institute Ulm, scientific spokesperson of CELEST

In addition to the research focus on advanced technologies for electrochemical storage, another focus lies on collaboration with industry partners for technology transfer, innovation, and commercialization of new technologies. A high priority of CELEST will also be the education of young scientists. For this purpose, a graduate school in the area of electrochemical energy storage will be established.

New battery technologies also are the subject of the joint proposal of KIT and Ulm University for the Excellence Cluster “Energy Storage beyond Lithium: New Storage Concepts for a Sustainable Future.” This cluster is to push the development of battery technologies based on abundant, low-cost, and non-toxic elements, such as sodium and magnesium and, thus, reduce the pressure on critical resources. The Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) and Gießen University are also partners of this proposal.