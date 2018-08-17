Latest generation diesels power 36% of US commercial trucks
17 August 2018
Thirty-six percent of all commercial diesel trucks on US roads are now powered by the newest generation of diesel technologies (MY 2011 and newer), up from 30% in 2016 and 25.7% in 2015, according to analysis by the Diesel Technology Forum of operation data from 2017 of vehicles (GVW 3-8) provided by IHS Markit.
Some states have the new diesel technology in more than two-thirds of their fleets.
According to Fleet Advantage’s latest Truck Lifecycle Data Index, the newest Class 8 diesel trucks can save truckers up to $26,600 in fuel costs over a 2012 model—a 7.9% increase in savings, despite higher average diesel prices.
These newest trucks also offer significant clean air benefits: NOx emissions that are 99% lower than previous generations, along with 98% fewer emissions of particulate matter.
Beginning in 2011, all new heavy-duty trucks were equipped with selective catalytic reduction and particulate control technologies, which combine to achieve stringent new EPA emissions requirements for NONOxx emissions of no more than 0.20 grams per brake horsepower hour (g/BHP-hr.). This is in addition to particulate emissions levels of no more than 0.01 grams per brake horsepower hour (g/HP-hr.) established in 2007.
According to the same dataset from IHS Markit, 97% of Class 8 heavy-duty trucks rely on diesel fuel. Indiana, Texas and California rank highest in the greatest total numbers of new Class 8 heavy-duty trucks.
The adoption rates of the newest diesel technologies in these states’ diesel fleets varies widely. Indiana, Tennessee and the District of Columbia have the highest percentage of new-generation Class 8 diesel trucks (IN 66%; TN 60%; DC 48%). Meanwhile, Florida, California and New Hampshire have the fastest-growing heavy duty clean diesel fleets (% change, 2016-2017: FL 81%; CA 37%; NH 35%).
Comments