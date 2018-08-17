Latest generation diesels power 36% of US commercial trucks

Thirty-six percent of all commercial diesel trucks on US roads are now powered by the newest generation of diesel technologies (MY 2011 and newer), up from 30% in 2016 and 25.7% in 2015, according to analysis by the Diesel Technology Forum of operation data from 2017 of vehicles (GVW 3-8) provided by IHS Markit.

Some states have the new diesel technology in more than two-thirds of their fleets.

According to Fleet Advantage’s latest Truck Lifecycle Data Index, the newest Class 8 diesel trucks can save truckers up to $26,600 in fuel costs over a 2012 model—a 7.9% increase in savings, despite higher average diesel prices.

These newest trucks also offer significant clean air benefits: NO x emissions that are 99% lower than previous generations, along with 98% fewer emissions of particulate matter.

Beginning in 2011, all new heavy-duty trucks were equipped with selective catalytic reduction and particulate control technologies, which combine to achieve stringent new EPA emissions requirements for NONO x x emissions of no more than 0.20 grams per brake horsepower hour (g/BHP-hr.). This is in addition to particulate emissions levels of no more than 0.01 grams per brake horsepower hour (g/HP-hr.) established in 2007.

According to the same dataset from IHS Markit, 97% of Class 8 heavy-duty trucks rely on diesel fuel. Indiana, Texas and California rank highest in the greatest total numbers of new Class 8 heavy-duty trucks.

The adoption rates of the newest diesel technologies in these states’ diesel fleets varies widely. Indiana, Tennessee and the District of Columbia have the highest percentage of new-generation Class 8 diesel trucks (IN 66%; TN 60%; DC 48%). Meanwhile, Florida, California and New Hampshire have the fastest-growing heavy duty clean diesel fleets (% change, 2016-2017: FL 81%; CA 37%; NH 35%).