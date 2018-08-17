FCA US Toledo Machining Plant to build power electronics module for first plug-in hybrid Jeep

FCA US has awarded the production of the power electronics module for the Jeep Wrangler PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) to its Toledo Machining Plant.

As part of the Capital Markets Day presentation in June, FCA committed to expanding its electrified propulsion systems in global architectures spanning the full range of vehicle segments. The Jeep Wrangler PHEV, which is expected to launch in 2020, will be one of more than 30 vehicle nameplates with electrified solutions by 2022.





Source: FCA Capital Markets Day.

The power electronics module for the Wrangler houses two key electrified powertrain components: the Power Inverter Module and the Integrated Dual Charger Module, which consists of the On Board Charger and the DC/DC Converter.

The Power Electronics module is packaged in a protective structure under the vehicle between the exhaust and the prop shaft.

Toledo Machining will assemble the sub-systems for the module, upload the applicable software for the Power Inverter Module, and also conduct final testing on the coolant and electrical systems. Finished modules will be delivered to the Toledo Assembly Complex where the Wrangler PHEV will be assembled.