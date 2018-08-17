Canada awards Nano One up to $349,000 to improve durability of Li-ion batteries; high-voltage spinel

Nano One Materials has launched a project focused on improving the durability of lithium-ion cathode materials with the support of the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

NRC IRAP will support Nano One’s project to develop Coatings for High Durability Lithium ion Battery Cathodes and will contribute up to $349,000 in non-dilutive and non-repayable funds between 1 August 2018 and 31 May 2020.

Based on strong market interest, High Voltage Spinel (HVS) will serve as the material of focus for the project as it is both cobalt-free and a strong candidate as cathode material for next-generation solid state batteries. Results from the project will be applied to other high nickel materials including NMC622.

The automotive industry is seeking higher levels of energy density to extend the range of electric vehicles. The tradeoff for higher energy densities is reduced levels of material stability and durability. A range of dopants and coatings have been identified that could reduce instability and durability in high energy cathode materials and it is the goal of this project to determine the optimum combination.

Nano One currently has active contribution agreements with NRC IRAP, Sustainable Development Technology Canada and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program—all programs of the Government of Canada. Combined, these funding sources are projected to extend Nano One’s operating capital into Q1 2020.

We are excited to begin a focused effort on the critical challenge of stabilizing high energy cathode materials. We have a proprietary, advantageous and low cost method of applying coatings and dopants to cathode materials and this project will industrialize the process to further differentiate Nano One’s commercial offering. —Dan Blondal, CEO

Nano One is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium-ion batteries.





Some of the more promising cathode materials being developed in labs around the world are using processes with 50 to 100 steps and production cycles of 4-7 days. Nano One says that its technology can use lower grade raw materials and complete a production cycle in less than a day using a three stage process with up to 75% fewer steps. There is less handling, lower cost capital equipment, no waste solvents, 90-95% yield, many fewer failure points, higher safety and flexibility to run different material formulations in a controlled and sealed environment.

The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities.

The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry; Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production and to optimize its technology across a range of materials. The pilot plant is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ISED).

Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).