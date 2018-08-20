Sandia researchers engineer most wear-resistant metal: platinum-gold alloy

Sandia’s materials science team has engineered a platinum-gold alloy believed to be the most wear-resistant metal in the world. It’s 100 times more durable than high-strength steel, making it the first alloy, or combination of metals, in the same class as diamond and sapphire, nature’s most wear-resistant materials. Sandia’s team recently reported their findings in an open-access paper in the the journal Advanced Materials.

Materials exhibiting ultralow wear rates are generally defined as having a rate of attrition on the order of a monolayer per sliding pass, translating to a specific or volumetric wear rate less than 10−8 mm3 N−1 m−1. Very few materials exhibit this behavior, including diamond‐like carbon (DLC), graphite, metal dichalcogenides like MoS 2 and WS 2 , metal nitrides and carbides widely used in bearings and coatings such as Si 3 N 4 and WC, and even semiconductors like GaN. More recently, ultralow wear has been achieved in polymer nanocomposites such as PTFE–alumina. As a material class, metals have remained a notable exception to this list. … Achieving ultralow wear rates with metals requires the mitigation of deformation resulting from cyclic applied contact stresses, which can lead to evolution of the microstructure, defect nucleation, and eventual emission of wear particles. … Our motivation was to demonstrate that improving the thermo‐mechanical stability of nanocrystalline alloys can mitigate stress‐driven microstructure evolution at elevated contact stresses, and ultimately suppress delamination wear. —Curry et al.

When metals repeatedly rub against other metals, as in an engine, they wear down, deform and corrode unless they have a protective barrier, such as additives in motor oil.

In electronics, moving metal-to-metal contacts receive similar protections with outer layers of gold or other precious metal alloys. But these coatings are expensive and eventually wear out as well, as connections press and slide across each other day after day, year after year, sometimes millions, even billions of times.

These effects are exacerbated the smaller the connections are; the less material you start with, the less wear and tear a connection can endure before it no longer works.

Sandia’s ultradurable platinum-gold coating could save the electronics industry more than $100 million a year in materials alone, and make electronics of all sizes and across many industries more cost-effective, long-lasting and dependable—from aerospace systems and wind turbines to microelectronics for cell phones and radar systems.

Conventional wisdom says a metal’s ability to withstand friction is based on how hard it is. The Sandia team proposed a new theory that says wear is related to how metals react to heat, not their hardness, and they handpicked metals, proportions and a fabrication process that could prove their theory.

Many traditional alloys were developed to increase the strength of a material by reducing grain size. Even still, in the presence of extreme stresses and temperatures many alloys will coarsen or soften, especially under fatigue. We saw that with our platinum-gold alloy the mechanical and thermal stability is excellent, and we did not see much change to the microstructure over immensely long periods of cyclic stress during sliding. —first author John Curry

