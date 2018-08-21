Colorado AQCC moves forward with California LEV regulations; to consider separate ZEV mandate

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
21 August 2018

The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC) will move forward with a proposal to adopt California Low Emission Vehicle standards for new light- and medium-duty motor vehicles sold in Colorado beginning in MY 2022. (Earlier post.) The proposed rule is now set for a Public Rulemaking hearing, scheduled for November.

If adopted these standards would have the effect of preserving existing standards applicable in Colorado, and avoid any freezing of these applicable standards by the federal government. The Proposed Rule does not create a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program for Colorado.

However, many of the public comments presented at the August Request for Hearing of of the proposal urged consideration of adopting the California Zero Emission Mandate as well.

As a result, the AQCC decided to establish a separate rulemaking for ZEV standards to be presented in December 2018 and to be considered in March 2019.

The LEV standards require automakers to improve the fuel efficiency of their vehicles, reaching an average fuel economy of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025, which is almost twice what it is today. Earlier this summer, Governor John Hickenlooper issued an executive order directing Colorado to join 13 other states in the adoption of California’s LEV standards. This move will help preserve the economic and environmental benefits of clean car standards in Colorado, in light of the Trump Administration’s proposed freeze of the federal standards.

Posted on 21 August 2018 in Electric (Battery), Emissions, Fuel Cells, Fuel Efficiency, Regulations

