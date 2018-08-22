Swiss authorities’ decision leads to the cancellation of the Renewable Jet Fuel project in Geneva Airport

Geneva Airport announced in September 2017 that it aspired to replace 1% of the conventional jet fuel used for aircrafts with renewable jet fuel in a pilot project with Neste, the leading renewable fuels company. The partners made a case for project facilitation funding to the Swiss authorities. After a period of consultation, the authorities have decided not to commit to the project.

The authorities’ decision not to support the Renewable Jet Fuel project in Geneva Airport is a disappointment, but does not affect Neste’s plan to bring Neste MY Renewable Jet fuel to the global market. We have announced collaboration agreements with other airports and airlines already, and I believe several other announcements will follow in the near future. I want to thank Geneva Airport and other stakeholders for insightful cooperation. Over the past months we have gained tremendous knowledge around developing renewable jet fuel supply-chains which complement existing airport infra and operations. We are looking forward to leveraging this knowledge in the future collaborations. —Kaisa Hietala, Executive Vice President of Neste’s Renewable Products business area

Neste’s renewable jet fuel production continues as planned and volumes will increase year-on-year. With Neste’s planned additional 1 million ton renewable product capacity in Singapore, renewable jet fuel production is estimated to increase significantly by 2022.

Under the umbrella of Neste Green Hub, Neste continues efforts linked to the reduction of CO 2 emissions in aviation, and to support the objectives set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for carbon-neutral growth in aviation from 2020.

Neste Green Hub connects key stakeholders and creates a platform where airports, solutions providers, airlines, authorities, local community and passengers all unite and contribute to more sustainable travelling. Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel is an essential element in the Green Hub initiative.