Aradex DC/DC converter seeks to deliver maximum efficiency with fuel cells

Fuel cell drive systems can have too low an output voltage and a volatile voltage level, both of which hamper system performance. These differences can be compensated by a DC / DC converter to regulate the voltage level for feeding into the DC link.

With the support of the Central Innovation Program for Small and Medium Business (ZIM), Germany-based Aradex AG has developed the DC / DC converter VP5000-DCDC200-HL, which optimizes the integration of fuel cells into the drive system. The Aradex DC / DC converter has achieved efficiencies of up to 99% in tests.

With a power output that is as constant as possible, the service life of fuel cells can be extended considerably. If, in addition to the fuel cell, a buffer battery is also used in the drive, it can cover the power peaks.

For the dimensioning of fuel cell and battery, the desired battery buffer time plays an important role. Taking an 18-tonne bus as an example, the planned route profile also plays an important role in the choice of battery buffer time.





In this example the performance profile was considered for buffer times of 5 (blue), 20 (red) and 60 (black) minutes (see figure). In the example used, power peaks up to 250 kW show that the average power shows a strong dependence on the selected buffer time. The black graph shows the required average power at 18kW. On the basis of this diagram, it becomes clear: the larger the battery buffer, the more constant the power extraction from the fuel cell.

The DC / DC converter controls the power flow from the fuel cell to the DC link. An integrated transformer in the ARADEX DC / DC converter overcomes the challenge of the big difference in voltage level between the battery and the fuel cell. Aradex realized the high power density by using a clever circuit topology as well as high-frequency clocking semiconductors.

ARADEX has a matched combination of DC / DC converter and fuel cell in its portfolio: the DC / DC converter VP5000-DCDC200-HL and the fuel cell PM Modul S25 from Proton Motor Fuel Cell (25 kW) with an RMS current of 400-480 Aeff (DC / DC converter) or 450 Aeff (fuel cell).