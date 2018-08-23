Qualcomm and Datang demonstrate first multi-chipset vendor C-V2X direct communication interoperability

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, and the Datang Telecom Group, also known as China Academy of Telecommunications Technology (CATT), announced the first successful multi-chipset vendor interoperability of 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 14 C-V2X direct communications (PC5) Mode 4, which is also referred to as LTE-V2X.

The successful cross-chipset interoperability test was held at Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Limited’s laboratory in Beijing and utilized the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution and Datang’s LTE-V2X module, the DMD31, and represents the maturing state of C-V2X radio technology and applications to improve automotive safety, automated driving, and traffic efficiency.

C-V2X is the only V2X communication technology based on the global 3GPP Release 14 specifications for PC5-based direct communications in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum where vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) messages for collision avoidance can be sent without any dependency on cellular operator network involvement.

C-V2X is also the only V2X communication technology with an ongoing evolution designed to offer forward compatibility in implementation with 5G NR C-V2X.

Qualcomm Technologies prides ourselves in developing and delivering automotive solutions that will transform the industry of Internet Connected Vehicles, and C-V2X is no exception. Achieving this milestone with Datang is quite significant as it exemplifies the technology maturity to support C-V2X commercial deployments starting in 2019. —Nakul Duggal, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.