Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Trillium now operates nation’s soon-to-be largest single CNG station
Nel ASA constructing the world’s largest electrolyzer manufacturing plant

Qualcomm and Datang demonstrate first multi-chipset vendor C-V2X direct communication interoperability

23 August 2018

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, and the Datang Telecom Group, also known as China Academy of Telecommunications Technology (CATT), announced the first successful multi-chipset vendor interoperability of 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 14 C-V2X direct communications (PC5) Mode 4, which is also referred to as LTE-V2X.

The successful cross-chipset interoperability test was held at Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Limited’s laboratory in Beijing and utilized the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution and Datang’s LTE-V2X module, the DMD31, and represents the maturing state of C-V2X radio technology and applications to improve automotive safety, automated driving, and traffic efficiency.

C-V2X is the only V2X communication technology based on the global 3GPP Release 14 specifications for PC5-based direct communications in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum where vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) messages for collision avoidance can be sent without any dependency on cellular operator network involvement.

C-V2X is also the only V2X communication technology with an ongoing evolution designed to offer forward compatibility in implementation with 5G NR C-V2X.

Qualcomm Technologies prides ourselves in developing and delivering automotive solutions that will transform the industry of Internet Connected Vehicles, and C-V2X is no exception. Achieving this milestone with Datang is quite significant as it exemplifies the technology maturity to support C-V2X commercial deployments starting in 2019.

—Nakul Duggal, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

This interoperability test conducted with Qualcomm Technologies is of great importance and is a milestone for the industry as it is the first chip level PC5 Mode 4 interoperability test, which demonstrated the maturity and readiness of commercial deployment for C-V2X technology.

—Yingmin Wang, CTO of Datang Telecom Group

Posted on 23 August 2018 in Connected vehicles | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)