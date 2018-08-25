Mercedes-Benz unveils electric EQ Silver Arrow show car at Pebble Beach

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQ Silver Arrow show car at Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach. The one-seater electric EQ Silver Arrow is an homage to the successful record-breaking twelve-cylinder W 125 built by Mercedes-Benz in 1937 as a Grand Prix racing car. The Alubeam Silver paintwork is reminiscent of the historic Silver Arrows which, for weight reasons, did not have a white paint layer.





The EQ Silver Arrow is conceived as an electric vehicle with an output of 738 hp. The thin rechargeable battery in the underbody has a useable capacity of approximately 80 kWh and enables an approximate range of more than 250 miles. Side air vents help to cool the battery.

The interior is adorned with traditional, high-quality materials such as genuine leather, brushed aluminum and solid walnut. The digital cockpit includes a curved panoramic screen that projects from behind and a touchscreen integrated into the steering wheel.

The show car’s body structure is made of carbon fiber. Functional attachment parts made of carbon fiber such as the front splitter epitomize the cool and rational aspect of the philosophy. The same applies to the front trim designed as a display, including the continuous lighting strip. The side skirts also feature a lighting strip and the large, recessed EQ lettering in front of the rear wheels is illuminated in blue, as is characteristic of the EQ brand.

Other highlights include the driver's cockpit, which can be folded forwards, and the partially free-standing multi-spoke wheels. The non-rotating hub caps and the partial trim on the wheels are other stylish highlights. The 168 spokes per wheel are made of lightweight aluminum and painted a rose gold color, which is also a signature of the EQ brand.

Offering exceptional traction and correspondingly fast acceleration, the EQ Silver Arrow has slick 255/25 R 24 tires at the front and 305/25 R 26 tires at the rear. Attesting the attention to detail, tire partner Pirelli embossed a star pattern on the tread.

The rear diffuser is reminiscent of motorsports with two extendible rear spoilers that act as an air brake by increasing the wind resistance when deceleration is desired.

EQ Concept Vehicles: Outlook for Electric Cars in all Segments. At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz demonstrated how the EQ strategy can be translated to the compact class with the introduction of the Concept EQA. Featuring one electric motor on the front axle and one at the rear, this electric athlete has a system output of over 268 hp. The drive characteristics can be altered by varying the permanent all-wheel drive’s front to rear torque distribution. The Concept EQA then displays which drive program has been selected on a unique virtual radiator grille.

smart also presented the smart vision EQ fortwo at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show—an electric and autonomous vision for highly efficient and flexible local public transport. Autonomous and electric-powered, the smart vision EQ presents a consistent concept for the future of urban mobility and the future of car sharing. The vehicle picks up its passengers directly from their chosen location and has no steering wheel or pedals.

The Concept EQ, unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, heralded the new EQ product and technology brand—a concept vehicle with the aesthetic of a sporty SUV coupe that pre-empted many elements of the Mercedes-Benz EQC.