Montréal and Laval award Canada’s largest-yet battery-electric bus contract to New Flyer

25 August 2018

The Société de Transport de Montréal (STM) and the Société de transport de Laval (STL) have awarded New Flyer a contract for 40 forty-foot, zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE heavy-duty transit buses, marking the largest-yet battery-electric bus contract in Canada. The buses will use depot-based charging to slow-charge the buses, which are fitted with 466 kWh battery packs on board.

New Flyer bid successfully against two competitors, confirming its position as now serving all 25 of the largest transit agencies in North America. The notice to proceed for the pilot bus is expected 31 October 2018, and the notice to proceed for the production buses is expected following the nine month review of the pilot bus.

The new order, supported by funding from provincial and federal governments, includes 10 buses for STL and 30 buses for STM, together making it the largest Canadian battery-electric bus procurement to date. The purchase furthers efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by exploring unique electric mobility solutions to create more livable cities.

Currently, both agencies operate battery-electric bus pilot programs, and intend to be fully electric in future with STL and STM committing to buy only electric buses as of 2023 and 2025, respectively.

With the announcement, Laval and Montréal join Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Portland, Palm Springs, and other cities across North America operating New Flyer’s zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE buses.

STM provides public transportation in Montréal, Québec, via bus, taxibus, paratransit, and subway services, delivering more than 260 million passenger rides per year. It is the second-most heavily used urban mass transit system in Canada and the third-most heavily used rapid transit system in North America.

STL provides public transportation via bus and paratransit services in the community of Laval, Québec, delivering more than 20 million passenger rides per year.

25 August 2018

