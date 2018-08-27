Aisin, Denso form two JVs: electric drive modules and integrated ECU software for automated driving

Aisin Seiki Co. and Denso Corporation have reached a basic agreement to establish a new joint venture company to develop and sell electrification driving modules. The company will be capitalized with the participation ratio of Aisin 50% and Denso 50%.

The two companies also reached a basic agreement with JTEKT and ADVICS to establish a joint venture company to develop integrated ECU software for automated driving and vehicle dynamics control. The company will be capitalized with the participation ratio of Denso 65%, Aisin 25%, ADVICS 5% and JTEKT 5%.

Electric drives. Electrification requires a driving module package that integrates key components such as transaxles, motor generators and inverters. This new Aisin/Denso joint venture will develop and sell driving modules customized to meet performance, cost and regional requirements.

Aisin and Denso will focus on driving modules for hybrids, plug in hybrids, fuel cell vehicles and electric vehicles, especially in China where the market for electric vehicles is expected to rapidly expand.

Details are still being discussed and the plan is for the new company to launch in March 2019.

ECU software. The integrated ECU manages components such as sensors, brakes, and steering, which are basic driving functions and critical for automated driving. Through this joint company, Denso, Aisin, ADVICS and JTEKT will focus on expediting the development of more sophisticated software required for larger and more complex integrated ECUs.

The four companies bring individual strengths to this endeavor and will work together to develop and provide software for integrated ECUs which best fit each car makers’ needs.

Details are still being discussed and the plan is for the new company to launch in March 2019.