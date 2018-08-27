First conversion of a slow-speed marine diesel engine to operate on ethane as a fuel

ABS has confirmed the successful conversion of a slow-speed marine diesel engine to operate on ethane as a fuel.

Navigator Gas, in partnership with Charterer Borealis, engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions, cargo system and fuel gas supply system supplier TGE and ABS, completed the successful conversion of the Navigator Aurora’s main engine from LNG fueling to ethane fueling, while berthed alongside at Frederikshavn in Denmark.





ABS-Classed Navigator Aurora is a 35,000 CBM Ethylene/LPG Carrier, delivered in August 2016, equipped with a MAN B&W 6S50ME-C8.2-GI dual fuel (HFO/LNG) burning engine, which has now been converted to a dual fuel (HFO/Ethane) 6S50ME-C-GIE engine.

The capability to burn efficiently ethane boil-off gas as engine fuel significantly reduces the need of gas re-liquefaction during the voyage. This means that less power is needed for the cargo handling, thus providing a more efficient and environmentally sound overall system. (Earlier post.)

The 15-day long conversion followed engine performance and emissions testing at Kawasaki in Japan, to prove the principle that burning ethane in the Navigator ME-GI engines would be possible. The trials were successful and demonstrated that suitable power and emissions performance, meeting Classification and statutory requirements, was available at a fuel gas injection pressure of just over 300 bar.

This project represents a significant investment by both Navigator Gas and Borealis that clearly demonstrates a very strong commitment to environmental protection and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This retrofit modification will comply with all current global emissions regulations and position us as early adopters of the global sulphur cap regulation due to come into force on the 1st of January 2020. —Paul Flaherty, Director of Fleet and Technical operations at Navigator Gas

