WinGD, Wärtsilä and GTT collaborate to advance use of LNG in ships

Three of the marine sector’s major technology companies—WinGD, Wärtsilä and GTT—will collaborate in making the use of LNG (liquified natural gas) fuel a viable option for ship owners and operators. By combining their expertise and experience, the three companies deliver an effective, streamlined approach for achieving compliance with environmental legislation.

Headquartered in Switzerland since its inception as the Sulzer Diesel Engine business in 1893, WinGD is a leading developer of two-stroke gas and diesel engines for marine propulsion.

Wärtsilä is a leading provider of ship machinery, propulsion and maneuvering solutions. Wärtsilä supplies engines and generating sets, reduction gears, propulsion equipment, control systems and sealing solutions for all types of vessels and offshore applications. Wärtsilä commands a strong position in all main marine segments as a supplier of highly rated ship machinery and systems.

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

LNG fuel is considered a key enabler of greener propulsion for ships. It has virtually no sulfur content, produces 80% less NO x and 30% less CO 2 emissions than conventional marine fuels, and is competitively priced. With LNG being more widely available and accessible, it is now a feasible fuel option.





LNG-fueled tank design equipped with GTT’s membrane containment system. Photo credit: GTT/ Roland Mouron

In 2017, a notable advance in the acceptance of LNG as a marine fuel was recorded with an order by CMA CGM for nine mega containerships, each with a record capacity of 22,000 TEU, to be built with LNG-fueled engines. These will be the first vessels of this type and size to operate on LNG. WinGD, Wärtsilä, and GTT cooperated closely in providing the required equipment for these vessels, and it was through this shared expertise that the new collaboration was spawned.