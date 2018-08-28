Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Serendipitous discovery by IUPUI researchers may lead to environmentally friendly lubricants
Grab bringing 200 fast-charging EVs to Singapore fleet

PM2.5 pollution now associated with chronic kidney disease

28 August 2018

Adding to the list of health issues associated with PM2.5 pollution, new open-access research published in PLOS ONE suggests that PM2.5 is connected with chronic kidney disease (CKD), which occurs when a person’s kidneys become damaged or cannot filter blood properly.

Similar to smoking, air pollution contains harmful toxins that can directly affect the kidneys. Kidneys have a large volume of blood flowing through them, and if anything harms the circulatory system, the kidneys will be the first to sense those effects.

—Jennifer Bragg-Gresham, M.S., Ph.D., a Michigan Medicine epidemiologist and lead author

People with diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or heart disease are at increased risk of developing CKD. High-risk patients who live in heavily populated or polluted areas should recognize the danger and take precautions, Bragg-Gresham says.

By reviewing Medicare claims data and air-quality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the study’s authors found a positive association between CKD rates and PM2.5 concentration.

If you look at areas that are heavily polluted versus areas that are less polluted, you will find more chronic kidney disease.

—co-author Rajiv Saran, M.D., a Michigan Medicine nephrologist and director of the United States Renal Data System Coordinating Center at U-M

According to figures cited in the new research, chronic kidney disease afflicts more than 27 million Americans. People with CKD have an eightfold increased risk of cardiovascular mortality.

The U-M research examined several prior studies on the issue, including an effort conducted in select coal-mining areas of Appalachia that found a 19% higher risk of CKD among men and a 13% higher risk in women compared with those who lived in counties with no mining.

PM2.5 levels are much lower in the US than in other industrialized countries such as China and India.

What this means for the countries with higher PM2.5 is significantly higher odds of CKD. Our research was only able to examine a small range of PM2.5 values present in America but was able to find a significant association.

—Jennifer Bragg-Gresham

Resources

  • Bragg-Gresham J, Morgenstern H, McClellan W, Saydah S, Pavkov M, Williams D, et al. (2018) “County-level air quality and the prevalence of diagnosed chronic kidney disease in the US Medicare population.” PLoS ONE 13(7): e0200612. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0200612

Posted on 28 August 2018 in Emissions, Health | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

Imagine the level of similar issues for people (dogs and cats) living in highly polluted major cities in China, India, Mexico, Brazil and many other places?

Treatment and health care cost will be very high.

Should the responsible parties (including ICEVs users) be requested to pay for damages?

Posted by: HarveyD | 28 August 2018 at 09:12 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)