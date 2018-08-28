ROUSH CleanTech develops near-zero NOx propane autogas engine; CARB-certified at 0.02 g/bhp-hr
Alternative-fuel technology company ROUSH CleanTech has developed the first available propane autogas engine certified to California Air Resources Board’s (CARB’s) optional low oxides of nitrogen emissions standard for heavy-duty engines with 0.02 grams per brake horsepower-hour (g/bhp-hr). (Earlier post.)
The engine is 90% cleaner than the current Environmental Protection Agency’s most stringent 0.2 g/bhp-hr heavy-duty engine standard.
Last year, we introduced a propane autogas engine that was 75% cleaner than the EPA’s emissions standard. But, we knew our next challenge was to meet CARB’s lowest NOx standard at 0.02 g/bhp-hr. Our newest propane autogas engine reinforces ROUSH CleanTech’s commitment to provide vehicle solutions that reduce the impact to the environment while leveraging an abundant, domestically produced fuel that costs less than diesel.—Todd Mouw, president of ROUSH CleanTech
NOx emissions are known to be harmful to human health and to the environment, contributing to regional ozone attainment challenges, smog and other air-quality issues. Heavy-duty diesel trucks are the single largest source of NOx emissions, contributing to smog in a majority of the nation’s most populated urban regions. According to the EPA, operating vehicles with ultra-low emission engines can make significant improvements to regional air quality and reduce a wide variety of human health impacts.
In Southern California, the development and deployment of near-zero emission vehicle technologies are critical to meeting clean air standards. We congratulate ROUSH CleanTech on this achievement.—Wayne Nastri, executive officer for the South Coast Air Quality Management District
Cummins offers its own line of Near-Zero NOx engines running on natural gas.
This new certification covers all of ROUSH CleanTech’s 6.8L V10 3V propane engines for Class 4-7 vehicles. Installation of the new optional ultra-low NOx engines has begun with some 2018 Ford commercial vehicles and Blue Bird Vision propane school buses.
ROUSH CleanTech, which has deployed more than 18,000 propane autogas vehicles, will manufacture both the low-NOx 0.05 and ultra-low NOx 0.02 g/bhp-hr propane engines.
School, shuttle and transit buses and Class 4-7 medium-duty trucks equipped with ultra-low NOx engines are expected to be very competitive in seeking funding from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust settlement.
The certification of this ultra-clean propane engine could not have come at a more opportune time as private and public fleets can now begin applying for a piece of the $2.9 billion Volkswagen settlement funds. The settlement is meant to fund projects that cost-effectively reduce NOx emissions, so vehicles powered by the new ultra-low NOx ROUSH propane autogas engine are an ideal fit for accomplishing this goal.—Tucker Perkins, president of the Propane Education & Research Council
Good alternative for trucks-buses-trains and ships.
Could COAL be cleanly transformed into clean propane for the same purpose?
Posted by: HarveyD | 28 August 2018 at 08:58 AM
Coal can be transformed to DME which can be used like propane.
Posted by: SJC | 28 August 2018 at 09:16 AM
@SJC: Agree DME is a great practical option for trucks/heavy equipment. Natural gas -> methanol -> DME is probably more likely than converting coal.
Posted by: Nick Lyons | 28 August 2018 at 10:23 AM
But again, from an air quality perspective, lower NOx emissions at the expense of higher HC, CO, PM/PN, and NH3 emissions is potentially counter-productive.
Comparing the CARB certified emissions of the ROUSH "near-zero" propane engine and a competitor diesel engine (Detroit Diesel DD8)...
ROUSH - 0.04 g/hp-hr (NMHC); 0.01 g/hp-hr (NOx); 5.0 g/hp-hr (CO); 0.002 g/hp-hr (PM)
DD8 - 0.000 g/hp-hr (NMHC); 0.05 g/hp-hr (NOx); 0.4 g/hp-hr (CO); 0.000 g/hp-hr (PM).
https://www.arb.ca.gov/msprog/onroad/cert/mdehdehdv/2018/roush_hdoe_a3440086_6d8_0d02_lpg.pdf (ROUSH)
https://www.arb.ca.gov/msprog/onroad/cert/mdehdehdv/2018/detroitdiesel_mhdd_a2900163_5d1-7d7_0d20-0d01.pdf (Detroit Diesel)
The ROUSH engine also has 18% higher GHG emissions than the DD8 Diesel per cert.
Posted by: Carl | 28 August 2018 at 11:30 AM