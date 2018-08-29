California legislature passes SB 100: 100% renewable and zero-carbon energy by 2045

The California Assembly has passed Senate Bill 100—a bill to move California to 100% renewable and zero-carbon energy by 2045.

This bill—known as The 100 Percent Clean Energy Act of 2018—increases the Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) requirement from 50% by 2030 to 60% and creates the policy of planning to meet all of the state’s retail electricity supply with a mix of RPS-eligible and zero-carbon resources by 31 December 2045, for a total of 100% clean energy.

Specifically, the bill accelerates the RPS obligations for retail sellers—investor-owned utilities, community choice aggregators, energy service providers—and publicly-owned utilities (POUs) as follows:

40% to 44% by 2024; 45% to 52% by 2027; and 50% to 60% by 2030.

The bill also establishes state policy that RPS-eligible and zero-carbon resources supply 100% of all retail sales of electricity to California end-use customers no later than 31 December 2045.

The bill stipulates that achieving this policy shall not increase carbon emissions elsewhere in the western grid and shall not allow resource shuffling subject to the restrictions of the Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution.

The bill requires the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the California Energy Commission (CEC), the California Air Resources Board (CARB), and other state agencies to incorporate this policy into all relevant planning.

The bill also requires the CPUC, CEC, and CARB to utilize existing programs to achieve this policy; and to prepare, in consultation with all California balancing authorities, a joint report to the Legislature by 1 January 2021, and every four years thereafter, that includes of review of the 100% clean energy policy including forecasts, costs, resources, barriers and impacts on reliability related to achieving the goal and alternative scenarios to achieve the goal.