24.4 million customers use Daimler’s mobility services

With car2go, moovel, mytaxi/Intelligent Apps (mytaxi, beat, Clever Taxi and Chauffeur Privé), the mobility portfolio in the segment of Daimler Financial Services counted 24.4 million customers as of July 30, 2018. This represents an increase of 64% (compared to the previous year). The number of transactions reached 95.3 million in more than 110 cities around the world. This represents an increase of 64% in comparison to the same month of the previous year.

car2go had 3.3 million customers worldwide at the end of July. moovel, Daimler’s Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) pioneer, grew by 68% compared to the same period last year (5.2 million customers).

The term Mobility as a Service (MaaS) represents the bundling of various kinds of passenger transport, such as bus, rail, car sharing, bike sharing and taxi to form a multimodal transport solution. In the ride-railing segment, the providers mytaxi/Intelligent Apps boast a total of 15.9 million customers (+74% compared to the previous year).

Subject to review and approval by the relevant competition authorities, Daimler Financial Services will contribute to the three business units of carsharing, ride-hailing and MaaS, in the mobility joint venture with BMW, which is due to launch in 2019. By uniting these growth areas, Daimler is underscoring its ambition in this market of the future.

We are moving full speed ahead towards our transformation to a mobility provider. In 2019, as Daimler Mobility AG, we will underscore our ambition with a new name. The mobility joint venture with BMW is part of our mobility strategy. With investments in new partnerships, new technologies and innovative mobility services, we are a strong partner for towns and cities. —Klaus Entenmann, CEO Daimler Financial Services AG

The planned change of name highlights the business unit’s transformation to a broad-based mobility service provider, the range extending from financing and leasing through fleet management and insurance to digital solutions for payment processing (Mercedes pay) and app-based services such as moovel, car2go and mytaxi.

Blacklane. Daimler Financial Services is continually adding to its portfolio of mobility services. This includes investments in companies, such as Flixbus, Turo, VIA, Careem and premium mobility provider Blacklane.

The Berlin-based start-up now offers its high-quality chauffeur services in 260 cities and 50 countries. Blacklane has added a separate service called Blacklane PASS (Premium Airport Services & Solutions), which is now available at more than 500 airports around the world. For US$100 dollars per person and service, Blacklane PASS lets air travellers avoid queues at security and immigration when arriving, departing or changing planes. For an additional US$50 dollars, the service provides access to business lounges.

moovel group payment and digital wallet options with Google Pay. Together with Google Pay, TriMet and INIT, the Daimler subsidiary moovel North America developed an innovative app that allows transit riders in the Portland-Vancouver metropolitan region to tap-and-pay for their ride with Android devices.

The virtual transit fare card, known as the virtual Hop Fastpass card is the first of its kind regional transit fare system, allowing riders to tap their phones, just as they would a “smart” transit fare card. The Hop Fastpass app for virtual cards is available for download through the Google Play store.

With its MaaS platform, the moovel Group allows cities and transport companies to integrate various mobility providers in a single app. moovel offers city-branded smartphone applications and solutions that can be used by regional transport networks to manage mobility more efficiently and make local transport more attractive.

Investment in autonomous driving. Daimler Financial Services is also investing heavily in autonomous driving and corresponding fleet projects. In the second half of 2019, Bosch and Daimler will offer customers in a Californian city a shuttle service with automated vehicles on selected routes.

The aim of the pilot project is to demonstrate that mobility services, such as car sharing (car2go), ride hailing (mytaxi) and multimodal platforms (moovel), can be intelligently combined.