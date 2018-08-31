Audi México produces completely without wastewater

Audi is now the first premium manufacturer to produce automobiles completely free of wastewater. At its site in San José Chiapa, Mexico, the company is using a new water treatment process that collects 100 percent of the wastewater produced there, purifies it and feeds large volumes of clean water back into the plant’s water supply system.

In this way, Audi México ensures the sustainable use of the water as a resource and minimizes the environmental impact of its car production.





From the paint shop to leak tests, water is necessary in the entire process of automobile production.

The wastewater generated at Audi México first undergoes chemical-physical treatment, which neutralizes the water and removes particles and heavy metals—from the paint shop for example. This pre-treated water is then further processed together with the remaining wastewater from the site in a biological wastewater treatment plant, where organic components are decomposed.

Finally, a combination of ultrafiltration and multistage reverse osmosis separates the remaining contaminants, including bacterial germs and alkalis. Audi reuses the hygienic and high-quality recycled water directly at the site. The concentrated matter from reverse osmosis is evaporated and the dehydrated solids are disposed of.

Audi México uses the treated water as process water in production and to irrigate the green areas on the plant grounds. With this innovative process, Audi is already saving around 100,000 cubic meters of water per year, equivalent to about a quarter of the plant’s total requirement. In the long term, the company actually plans to save more than 300,000 cubic meters of groundwater every year.

With the new wastewater treatment system, Audi is taking an important step towards an autonomous water cycle. By the end of 2025, we want to reduce the Audi Group’s environmental impact by 35% per car produced compared with the reference year 2010. This measure brings us closer to that goal. —Rüdiger Recknagel, Head of Environmental Protection at Audi

To further reduce the use of groundwater, a reservoir with a capacity of 240,000 cubic meters is located on the site. It fills up during the rainy season of approximately six months from April to September. The rainwater is collected and treated and also used in the plant.

As part of its commitment to the environment, Audi México has also planted more than 100,000 trees and installed 25,000 septic tanks on an area of 100 hectares in the neighboring municipality of San José Ozumba. In the rainy season, up to 375,000 cubic meters of water are returned to the groundwater there each year.

The Audi México plant was opened in 2016 and produces the Audi Q5 for the world market.