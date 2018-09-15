Daimler and Bosch jointly premiere Automated Valet Parking in China

Daimler and Bosch announced the successful premiere of their joint Automated Valet Parking pilot in Beijing. The infrastructure-supported driverless parking technology, which made its debut in the parking garage at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart in 2017 (earlier post), marks the first pilot of its kind in China.





Automated Valet Parking, to the extent legally allowed where used, enables vehicles to proceed to an assigned space and for the user to retrieve the vehicle via their smartphone. This will undergo further testing by Daimler and Bosch at the Mercedes-Benz Research and Development Center.

In modern urban parking environments, shortages of parking spaces, locating suitable parking spots, and other issues, present inconveniences for vehicle owners. Automated Valet Parking has the capacity to ease difficulties involved in the parking process by automating it, saving time and effort, and opening up new possibilities for vehicle owners.

Automated Valet Parking begins when the user parks the vehicle in a designated drop-off area before sending it to be parked using a smartphone app. After being registered by the intelligent system infrastructure installed in the car park, the vehicle is started and guided to an assigned parking space.





Sensors installed in the car park monitor the driving corridor and its surroundings while steering the vehicle. The vehicle’s onboard technology safely maneuvers it in response to commands from the intelligent car park infrastructure, stopping the vehicle in good time when necessary. When a user is ready to pick up the car, it can be called through a smartphone app, after which it rolls to the pick-up area without a driver.

The pilot in Beijing demonstrated Automated Valet Parking’s upgraded and more practical, real-world functionality. At the event, two vehicles were tested simultaneously to mirror the unique and complex traffic conditions found in contemporary Chinese cities.

Both vehicles were also able to successfully navigate to a service area that could be equipped with a diverse range of facilities in the future. These might include charging infrastructure, car washing stations, express package pick-up and other features designed to meet the unique needs of Chinese customers.

Automated Valet Parking is an efficient solution for both car park management and vehicle users. Car parks equipped with this intelligent infrastructure as far as legally allowed can potentially accommodate up to 20% more vehicles, while users save time and enjoy greater convenience.

The technology marks a milestone in automated driving for Daimler, which is one of the core pillars of the C.A.S.E. strategy. In July, Daimler announced it is the first international automaker to receive a road test license for highly automated driving research vehicles (level 4) in Beijing.

Daimler’s China R&D efforts began in 2005 with the first localized Mercedes-Benz E Class. In 2014 the Mercedes-Benz Research and Development China Center in Beijing was opened, allowing the company to better learn the needs and tastes of Chinese customers. The number of designers and engineers is now almost three times larger than in 2014.