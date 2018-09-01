Yutong places 47 hydrogen fuel cell buses

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
01 September 2018

Chinese manufacturer Yutong is placing 22 hydrogen fuel cell buses into service in Zhengzhou (two now, 20 to follow) as well as the first batch of 25 units to Zhangjiakou.

As the host city of the 24th Winter Olympic Games, Zhangjiakou aims to create a green winter Olympics and is committed to taking the lead in applying leading-edge hydrogen fuel cell buses. The delivered vehicles are the 3rd-generation hydrogen fuel cell bus independently developed by Yutong.

The vehicle features a 500-kilometer (311-mile) driving range and only 10~15 min hydrogen refueling time. The vehicle can achieve startup at the temperature as low as -30 °C, which is well adapted to cold weather.

As of July this year, the reliability verification mileage for Yutong hydrogen fuel cell buses has exceeded 90,000 kilometers, effectively verifying the reliability of fuel cell system, hydrogen system, DC/DC voltage converters and integrated vehicle control.

In addition, the vehicle has been fully upgraded with a 360° surround view system, air suspension system, barrier-free access and more.

The buses are equipped with four hydrogen leakage sensors. When the hydrogen concentration reaches 1.6%, the alarm is triggered. When it reaches 2%, the hydrogen supply will be cut off, and the alarm on the dashboard will alert the driver to take corresponding measures as soon as possible.

In addition, the vehicle is also provided with two sets of video surveillance systems, and totally seven cameras are available to provide an overall surveillance so as to ensure the safety of the vehicle.

Posted on 01 September 2018 in China, Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen

