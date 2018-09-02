INFRA and Greenway to partner on GTL plants

Greenway Technologies Inc. and INFRA Technology LLC, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy (GIE), have signed a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly design and deliver Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plants combining their respective proprietary technologies: INFRA’s xtl and GIE’s G-Reformer.

INFRA Technology group has developed and patented a proprietary Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) technology (INFRA.xtl), based on the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis process, for the production of light synthetic oil—which is close to a product, characterized by Shultz-Flory alpha of 0.77—and clean liquid synthetic transportation fuels from natural and associated gas, as well as from biomass and other fossil fuels (XTL).

INFRA has commissioned its own production of the proprietary Fischer-Tropsch catalysts. Production capacity is up to 30 tons per year.

GIE has developed and patented a transportable, scalable and economic converter for synthesis gas generation needed to feed an F-T reactor called the G-Reformer.

In addition to these necessary components, building GTL plants requires the leadership and financial discipline of an Engineering Procurement Contractor (EPC) to deliver on-time and on-budget build programs. GIE has been working with Audubon Engineering for several years and named the company its EPC firm in 2018.

The agreement addresses the need to process various natural gas streams into liquid fuels. There are worldwide initiatives underway to reduce the amount of flared and vented gases which waste valuable natural resources and contribute to CO 2 emissions.

By combining the capabilities of both companies, the time to deploy plants capable of processing flared or vented gas will be reduced. GTL systems from the companies can also be used to process coal and biomass assets providing the ability to convert these natural gas streams into useable products including diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. These fuels, derived from natural gas, will be incrementally cleaner than similar petroleum-based fuels.

Currently, INFRA’s team is performing start-up operations on a 100 bpd demonstration plant (M100) located in Wharton, Texas. The company’s plant will convert natural gas to SynCrude, with components of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. This demonstration plant has a modular design that will allow integration of other components for testing, such as the G-Reformer technology from GIE, and the catalysts that produce varying fractional amounts of end-product for sale.

This plant also provides the scalable design baseline for larger plants and serves as an economic model for the technology, process, and design proof.