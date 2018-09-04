Toyota introducing new Corolla Touring Sports with two hybrid powertrain options at Paris show

At the Paris motor show in October, Toyota will introduce the Corolla Touring Sports. Joining the new hatchback first revealed in Geneva earlier this year, the new Toyota Corolla Touring Sports features a dynamic design which differentiates between the sporting, compact and dynamic hatchback and the sleek, refined and versatile Touring Sports.





With a new 2.0 liter full hybrid powertrain joining the engine line-up, the new 2018 Corolla model range also marks the debut of Toyota’s dual hybrid strategy.

Reflecting the brand’s continued focus on hybrid technology, the Corolla Touring Sports will offer customers just one conventional engine—a 116 hp 1.2 liter turbo gasoline unit—and a choice of 122 hp, 1.8 liter or 180 hp, 2.0 liter hybrid powertrains. This latter is a unique proposition in this segment as no other conventional powertrain can offer the same combination of performance and low emissions.

The improved 1.8-liter hybrid powertrain stands for quiet, intuitive, responsive and self-charging electric technology with low cost of ownership. The 2.0-liter system takes full advantage of the added ride comfort, stability, handling and driving enjoyment inherent in the newly adopted Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-C platform.

A key advantage of the new GA-C platform is the possibility of a having a lower front seat hip point to lower the vehicle’s center of gravity and offer a more engaging driving position.

The new Corolla features a proven MacPherson strut front suspension system, an all-new multilink rear suspension arrangement, new shock absorber valve technology and, for the first time, the availability of Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS).

Handling and agility are due to the low mounting height of the engine, the low hip point of the seats and the location of the hybrid battery beneath the rear seats. In combination, these measures allow the Corolla Touring Sports to have a low center of gravity.

The new Touring Sports was styled in Europe at the recently opened Design Center in Zaventem. With the adoption of TNGA, the new wagon is no longer merely a variation of the hatchback, but has become a distinctly separate model in its own right.