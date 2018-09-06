CaFCP: 1,000 H2 stations enabling 1M fuel cell electric vehicles on California roads in 2030

The California Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP) released its 2030 vision for California, The California Fuel Cell Revolution. The vision document describes a self-sustaining market in 2030 for fuel cell electric vehicles and renewably hydrogen, and the strategic priorities necessary for realizing it.

The CaFCP document envisions 1,000 hydrogen stations enabling upwards of 1,000,000 fuel electric vehicles on California roads in 2030. The vision document also explores the synergies between light-duty and heavy-duty fueling infrastructure, the opportunities for renewable hydrogen and the role of hydrogen in the increasingly renewable electrical grid.





Source: “The California Fuel Cell Revolution”

The vision reflects the input and consensus of more than 40 partners: auto manufacturers, energy companies, fuel cell technology companies, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and universities.

As of July 2018, nearly 5,000 fuel cell cars are already on the road in California. These first adopters currently have access to 35 retail hydrogen stations, with another 29 stations in development.

The deployment trajectory for hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell vehicles requires a considerable push to accomplish CaFCP’s vision for 2030. Accelerating the pace of market growth requires broader involvement and new stakeholders entering the market. To build upon the current momentum and capitalize on the gains already achieved, it is critical that a network of strategically located hydrogen stations is established to enable scaled production and sales of fuel cell cars to consumers. Broadening the network will foster consumer adoption of fuel cell vehicles and result in more zero-emission vehicles on California’s roadways. —“The California Fuel Cell Revolution”

The Revolution document serves as the foundation for additional strategy documents, reports and activities to enable, establish, and expand the market. These will help guide California stakeholders—private industry and government working together—to achieve a vision of fuel cell electric cars, buses and trucks utilizing renewable hydrogen.

The California Fuel Cell Partnership is a collaboration in which several companies and government entities are independent participants. It is not a joint venture, legal partnership or unincorporated association.