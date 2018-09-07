BMW introducing new X5 plug-in hybrid in Europe in 2019, US in 2020

The BMW X5 xDrive40e, introduced in 2015, was the first plug-in hybrid production car from the BMW core brand. (Earlier post.) BMW will introduce a new X5 plug-in hybrid, the BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance, in Europe in 2019, to be followed by a US model in 2020.





The new x5 plug-in hybrid combines a model-specific in-line 6-cylinder gasoline engine featuring BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology with the latest BMW eDrive technology. Consistent progress in the area of plug-hybrid drive has produced a system output now increased to 290 kW/394 hp from 230 kW/313 hp, a tangible enhancement in terms of electrically powered range and a significant reduction in fuel consumption and CO 2 levels as compared to the predecessor model.

(Current specs refer to European models only. US specific vehicle information will be finalized closer to market launch in 2020 as a 2021 model year offering.)

The new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds—more than one second less than the predecessor model. The top speed when driving on electric power alone is increased from 120 to 140 km/h (75 mph to 87 mph).

Its electrically powered range is now approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles), almost three times that of its predecessor. The combined fuel consumption of the new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance drops to 2.1 liters per 100 kilometers (112 mpg), while the relevant CO 2 emissions figure is now 49 grams per kilometer.

These improved levels are the result of a completely newly developed drive technology. It comprises a 3.0-liter and 210 kW/286 hp in-line 6-cylinder engine from the current BMW EfficientDynamics drive family and the latest generation of BMW eDrive technology.

An electrical system output of 82 kW/112 hp, a lithium-ion battery with extended storage capacity and further developed power electronics for intelligent energy management give the plug-in hybrid system of the BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance unique performance characteristics as well as its efficiency.

Together, the two drive units generate a system output of 290 kW/394 hp along with a maximum system torque of 600 N·m (443 lb-ft). The combustion engine and electric motor deliver their power to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission of the latest generation and the intelligent all-wheel drive system BMW xDrive.

The drive torque is transferred to all four wheels when driving on electric power alone as well as when using the combustion engine or indeed both drive units: this ensures sporty driving pleasure on the road and supreme off-road performance over loose terrain at all times. The top speed of the BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance is 235 km/h (146 mph).

Thanks to the high-voltage battery positioned in the underbody area of the vehicle, the center of gravity is lower than in conventionally powered SAV model variants. The luggage compartment volume of the BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance is only some 150 liters (5.3 ft3) less . When all seats are used, the storage volume is 500 liters (17.7 ft3); if the rear backrests are folded down, a volume of 1,716 liters (60.6 ft3) is available.

The new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance is fitted as standard with a two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers. The optional suspension systems available for the plug-in hybrid model include integral active steering. In addition to a comprehensive selection of features in the area of intelligent connectivity, new digital services are also offered that are geared specifically towards electromobility.

In addition, all driver assistance systems developed for the Sports Activity Vehicle as well as high-quality options to enhance comfort and luxurious interior ambience are also available for the new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance.